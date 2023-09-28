There is just one team in the Championship now without a league victory to their name in the 2023-24 season and that is Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls are finding it tough following their promotion from League One earlier this year, with new boss Xisco Munoz finding Darren Moore's shoes hard to fill.

Wednesday have picked up just two points from their opening eight matches, with those coming away at Leeds United and then in a home clash against Middlesbrough over a week ago.

Their latest outing though was a disastrous 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Swansea City though, which will leave little confidence as they welcome Sunderland to Hillsborough on Friday night.

Tony Mowbray's side are coming into this off the back of a defeat as well as they lost to Cardiff on Sunday, but they have showed a lot more promise in the weeks prior and currently sit in fifth position in the Championship table.

What is the team news for Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland?

In what is positive news for Wednesday, head coach Munoz has plenty of options to pick from, although that could give the Spaniard a headache after last week's dismal trip to South Wales.

Summer signing Momo Diaby is a long-term absentee, having suffered a hamstring injury in his debut last month against Preston North End, but aside from that it is pretty much a full-strength side to choose from.

Mowbray though isn't so lucky as he has a few key players currently on the sidelines.

The dead leg suffered by midfielder Pierre Ekwah against Queens Park Rangers a few weeks ago has not fully recovered yet, so he will be missing for Friday night's trip to South Yorkshire, whilst Dennis Cirkin is still recovering from a hamstring strain, meaning that Niall Huggins will likely fill in at left-back once again.

Another player with hamstring troubles is Bradley Dack, who has missed the last three fixtures and is set to miss at least one more, but a player who is available to potentially make a first start is deadline day arrival Nazariy Rusyn.

The Ukrainian striker made a brief cameo appearance against Cardiff on Sunday after finally receiving his visa, and after featuring for the under-21's earlier in the week, the 24-year-old may now be ready for a full Black Cats debut.

What has David Prutton predicted for Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland?

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder David Prutton, who now presents Sky Sports' EFL coverage, believes that the Owls will pick up a point on home soil against the Black Cats, but that is a result that would likely frustrate the Wearsiders.

"Xisco Munoz remains in charge of Sheffield Wednesday, for now," Prutton wrote on his Sky Sports predictions blog.

"It was another damaging defeat at Swansea last week, and they are now the only side in the league without a win yet this season.

"Sunderland will also have something to prove after their good run came to an abrupt end at home to Cardiff on Sunday.

"They are such a young side there will be inconsistency, but also determination to bounce back.

"But I think this will be a draw. 1-1."