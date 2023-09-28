After defeat to Swansea coupled with Middlesbrough's victory over Southampton, Sheffield Wednesday remain the only side yet to claim maximum points in the Championship, with the situation surrounding Xisco Munoz getting further desperate with each passing game.

It doesn't get any easier for the Spaniard as his side host Sunderland, who were on a startling run of form of late prior to their own defeat at home to Cardiff City last Sunday, but Tony Mowbray's side will look to seize the initiative against an Owls side that have already been tipped by many as dead certainties for a return to League One.

"It's important we stick together and try and get the first win on Friday night. After we get the first win, we need to continue to work with the same ambition and capacity to improve." Munoz told Yorkshire Live ahead of the fixture.

Football League World brings you the latest going into the first Championship fixture of the weekend.

Latest Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland team news

According to Yorkshire Live, Sheffield Wednesday will be without Momo Diaby "for the forseeable future", whilst Mallik Wilks, who has been absent from the squad since being named as an unused substitute on the opening day, could return to Xisco Munoz's plans.

Centre-back Dominic Iorfa is also back in contention to start, after failing to make it off the bench in South Wales, returning from a problem sustained in Wednesday's defeat to Ipswich on September 16th.

Sunderland have been without Pierre Ekwah in recent weeks, as the energetic midfielder sustained a dead leg in the Black Cats 3-1 win at QPR earlier in the month. The Sunderland Echo report that it seems more than likely that his return will be next Wednesday as Mowbray's side face Watford, but could return at Hillsborough if ready in time, with the same being said for Bradley Dack who has also missed the last trio of matches.

"I don't want to get to a point where he can only play for 60 minutes, then he has to come off because he's damaged the problem a little bit more." Mowbray stated in that report, reference to the former Blackburn midfielder.

They will more than likely be without Jewison Bennette, who hasn't trained following the defeat to Cardiff on Sunday, therefore making his chances of featuring in the squad severely limited.

Longer term absentees include Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin and Timothee Pembele.

Is Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland on TV?

Fortunately for those who enjoy the entertainment synonymous with the Championship, this game is available on Sky Sports on Friday night.

Coverage of the game begins at 7:30PM on Sky Sports Football (Channel 403) and runs until 10:30PM.

Where can you by Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland tickets?

Tickets are still available to purchase from Sheffield Wednesday's official ticketing site, as they went on general sale way back on September 15h.

Depending on where you choose to sit, the variation in price for an adult ticket ranges from between £34 and £44.

Sunderland had announced that their initial total of 3,605 tickets had been sold out on Monday evening, before a further 281 were put on sale late on Wednesday.

Expect there to be a raucous atmosphere at Hillsborough!

What time does Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland kick-off?

Like many Championship outings that have been chosen for Sky Sports coverage, the game will kick-off at 8PM.

This means team news from Hillsborough should be available at approximately 7PM.