Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? Is it on TV? What time is kick-off?

The League One play-off semi-final between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland will be concluded tomorrow night when the two side’s meet in the second leg.

Sunderland ran out 1-0 winners in the first leg on Friday night thanks to a goal from Ross Stewart on the brink of half-time.

With home advantage on Monday evening though, Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to overturn their 1-0 deficit.

With that said, here is all you need to know about the match.

Latest team news

Sheffield Wednesday could go into this one without a few players.

One of who is Dominic Iorfa, who hasn’t featured for the club since the 2nd of April.

Meanwhile, Ciaran Brennan could also miss out.

For the visitors there is positive news.

Although Dennis Cirkin and Carl Winchester are suffering with longer term injuries, otherwise, only Nathan Broadhead looks a doubt for the match.

The Everton loanee missed the first leg with a muscle injury but was said to have a chance of featuring Monday.

Elsewhere, Neil confirmed that everybody else was okay.

Score prediction

Sunderland just edged it in their home leg but Sheffield Wednesday are the home side now.

Wednesday could take an early lead, but Sunderland may find their way back in to level things on the night, but crucially, win them the tie overall.

1-1.

Is there a live stream?

Yes – but only via Sky GO for customers of the service.

Club streams are not available due to the below.

Is it on TV?

Yes – the match is being broadcast on television.

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off between the two sides is set for 7:45pm on Monday 9th May.