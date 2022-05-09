Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland: FLW TV discuss who is bound for Wembley to meet Wycombe

Sheffield Wednesday play host to Sunderland tonight in the League One play-off semi-final second leg at Hillsborough. 

It’s advantage Sunderland in the tie thanks to Ross Stewart’s winning goal on Friday night, as the Black Cats striker capitalised on a Sam Hutchinson error.

Alex Neil’s side still have it all to do, though, given Sheffield Wednesday’s home record this season under Darren Moore.

Over on FLW TV, we’ve been looking at tonight’s clash at Hillsborough, as well as reflecting on how Friday night unfolded in the North East.

There’s discussions about Sunderland’s tactics on Friday and Neil’s bravery in switching to a 4-2-3-1, as well as a debate surrounding Josh Windass and whether or not he should be leading the line for Wednesday on a huge night for the football club.

Check out the full episode over on FLW TV’s YouTube channel:


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

