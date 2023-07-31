Sheffield Wednesday will be desperate to start their campaign with a victory against Southampton on Friday evening.

That would be a real statement of intent to the rest of the league considering how strong the Saints look on paper. It may take time for the relegated side to adapt to Russell Martin's methods, but they have players of the right calibre to adapt quickly.

Unfortunately for the visitors, they endured a pretty miserable campaign last term and with this, they will want to enjoy a strong start to the season and make winning a habit.

The Owls, on the other hand, were dominant in League One last season along with the likes of Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle - and will still be on a high after their play-off final victory against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley back in May.

They need to focus on what's ahead of them though - because the Saints will provide them with a very tough test and it may be extremely difficult for the hosts to have the majority of the possession.

The visitors may be the favourites but this is a tough game to call and ahead of this mouth-watering clash, we have everything you need to know.

What's the latest team news ahead of Sheffield Wednesday vs Southampton?

The Owls haven't made a huge number of signings this summer with only four coming in thus far, but Reece James will be hoping to be part of the starting lineup after playing a big part in their promotion last term.

Fellow summer signing Ashley Fletcher, who has joined on loan from Watford, will also be looking to play an important role with the EFL experience he has.

Barry Bannan, Josh Windass and Michael Smith will also be important figures during the upcoming campaign, with all three starting against Luton Town on Saturday.

In terms of the visitors, Martin has been boosted by the fact the likes of James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia and Tino Livramento remain at the club.

They could play a big role at Hillsborough on Friday evening, with Livramento recently confirming he is still fit and well despite being substituted in a recent pre-season friendly.

Is Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton on TV?

The match on Friday evening will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, with the broadcaster choosing a relegated side and a promoted team to go head-to-head in their opening night game.

Both managers are taking charge of their first competitive games of their respective sides, with Xisco Munoz and Martin desperately hoping their sides can come out on top in this clash.

For those who won't be able to tune into Sky, there's also radio coverage of the game on BBC Radio Sheffield.

How much are tickets for the Sheffield Wednesday vs Southampton game?

Southampton fans have sold out their allocation and with this, any Saints supporter who is keen to see the game will need to watch Sky's coverage.

But there's still time for Wednesday's supporters to get tickets, although they could be forced to pay up to £47 to watch the match.

The cheapest ticket an adult can get is £31, with those who are members able to pay less than non-members.

When does Sheffield Wednesday v Southampton kick-off?

This game kicks off at 8pm, with the travelling Saints fans looking set to arrive back home in the early hours of the morning.

For the rest of the weekend, all games taking place on Saturday will get underway at 3pm, with three matches then being played on Sunday.

Leicester City take on Midlands rivals Coventry at 12pm on the Sunday, with relegated Leeds United playing Cardiff City at 2:30pm before Sunderland host promoted Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light at 5pm.