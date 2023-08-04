Highlights The 2023/24 EFL season will begin with Sheffield Wednesday hosting Southampton at Hillsborough, offering an early insight into the teams' performance and potential.

Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit identifies Romeo Lavia as the Southampton player to fear due to his skill and interest from top Premier League teams.

Despite uncertainty surrounding Lavia's future, Southampton manager Russell Martin confirms that Lavia and James Ward-Prowse will play against Sheffield Wednesday unless their transfer situations change.

The 2023/24 EFL season will begin at Hillsborough as Sheffield Wednesday announce their return to the Championship by hosting Southampton on Friday evening.

It'll be the first competitive game in charge for both Xisco Munoz, who has replaced Darren Moore as Owls boss, and Russell Martin, who left Swansea City to take charge at St Mary's after the relegation from the Premier League.

The South Coast club have been tipped for promotion this term while after an up-and-down summer, many are earmarking Wednesday as candidates for the drop.

Friday's game will offer an early insight into whether those expectations are fair and there will be extra pressure on as the EFL's curtain-raiser will be live on Sky Sports.

A big crowd is expected at Hillsborough and will be desperate to see their side make a strong start to the 2023/24 campaign and the Munoz era.

Which Southampton players should Sheffield Wednesday fear?

FLW's Wednesday fan pundit Callum Maxted has highlighted in-demand teenage midfielder Romeo Lavia as the Southampton player that he fears most ahead of this evening's clash.

He said: "He's someone who is wanted by a number of Premier League teams, top Premier League teams, and hopefully, they get that deal over the line before Friday and they can sort out that arrangement so that he doesn't have to play against us.

"I'm scared he's going to dominate the midfield, along with James Ward-Prowse, who is another one that could possibly cause us some issues."

He also outlined how he believed things would play out at Hillsborough, suggesting that Wednesday could surprise a few people.

"I don't normally give predictions but if I was going to say one, I'd go with a 1-1 draw.

"Practically because of how things have gone in the past. People are writing us off already and I think the crowd is on our side, obviously being at home, and when Hillsborough is in full voice on a Friday night then anything is possible but I think the game will be closer than everyone is thinking and that we'll get a point from it.

"Hopefully, that can be the basis for our season and we'll see where we end up."

Will Romeo Lavia play for Southampton against Sheffield Wednesday?

Liverpool look to be leading the race for Lavia, with recent reports suggesting that they're readying a third and final bid for the midfielder.

The Reds have already seen two rejected, with Southampton standing firm by their £50 million valuation of the Belgium international, but they've not given up hope yet.

But Martin has confirmed that Lavia and Ward-Prowse are both in line to feature against the Owls as long as they remain Saints players.

He told The Mirror: "Both will be involved tomorrow night as it stands, I don’t know if anything will change between now and then.

“Do I think they will be Southampton players by the end of the window? I have not got a clue. What I hope and what I think are probably very different."