Sheffield Wednesday get their Championship campaign underway this week with a home tie against Southampton.

The Owls preparations for the new campaign hit a major bump as Darren Moore’s departure came as a surprise to many inside and outside the football club.

However, the club acted as quickly as possible and appointed former Watford boss Xisco Munoz as his replacement.

The Spaniard has taken over the club’s pre-season and will hope his ideas have been understood by his new players.

The Owls will have hoped for more signings by now, as the club has yet to add a new face to their squad from last season.

That will be put to one side as the manager prepares his side for their clash against Southampton, but here are two other dilemmas Xisco Munoz will have on his mind for this game…

Does Sean Fusire start v Southampton?

Sean Fusire is a product of Sheffield Wednesday’s academy, making a name for himself in the club’s development side.

Fusire, who operates as a right midfielder, may be familiar to Sheffield Wednesday fans, as while he hasn’t made his debut in a league game, he appeared once on the bench last season against Ipswich Town in February.

But he did make his competitive debut for the club in the FA Cup fourth round replay against Fleetwood Town a week before featuring on the bench against Ipswich.

The 18-year-old has seemingly been carefully managed by the club, as he didn’t make any of the matchday squads for the rest of the campaign.

However, in pre-season under Munoz, Fusire has featured on a number of occasions. He started Wednesday’s last two pre-season games, one against Real Murcia the week before last and again against CD Eldense SAD last weekend.

Obviously, pre-season is a chance for the younger players to impress, but given Fusire is starting several games for the Owls, he may be someone under consideration by Munoz heading into the opening game of the season.

It will just come down to whether the Wednesday boss thinks the 18-year-old is ready to make his Championship debut or if he is better off starting the game on the bench.

Does Lee Gregory start or Michael Smith?

Both Lee Gregory and Michael Smith were important players for the Owls last season and will no doubt have important parts to play again in the 2023/24 campaign.

This will be Gregory’s third season for the Yorkshire side, and every campaign he has been important for the club, with last season seeing him play 47 times in all competitions, scoring 11 goals.

The 34-year-old started 25 of the 34 games he was available for, and now in the Championship, Munoz will be relying on the forward once again as he brings valuable experience.

But there is also the question of fellow striker Michael Smith, who managed 20 goals in all competitions in his first season at Hillsborough.

Smith was very similar to Gregory in having importance on this team, as he started 34 of the 40 games he was available for.

Both players will be eager to play in the opening game of the season, but in pre-season Munoz has operated with a lone striker, with both players being given their chances to impress separately.

So, it seems that only one of these two players is going to play against Southampton, and it will now be a decision for Munoz to make about who he picks to lead his line.