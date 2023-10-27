Highlights Danny Rohl faces a daunting task as Sheffield Wednesday's new manager, aiming to keep the team in the Championship with zero wins in their first 13 matches.

Despite the team's poor form, Carlton Palmer believes the Hillsborough crowd will continue to support them, but warns that failure to beat Rotherham could confirm their relegation at this early stage.

Sheffield Wednesday currently sits bottom of the table, 11 points from safety, and with just three points earned so far this season, their chances of avoiding relegation seem increasingly slim.

Danny Rohl has taken over as the latest Sheffield Wednesday manager.

The German replaced Xisco Munoz earlier this month, and has been given a mammoth task of trying to keep the Owls in the Championship beyond this season.

The Yorkshire club is currently sitting bottom of the second division table, having failed to win any of their opening 13 matches.

Rohl has overseen just two games since taking charge at Hillsborough, losing to Watford and Plymouth Argyle at an aggregate score of 4-0.

While it hasn’t been an ideal start for the 34-year-old, there are still 33 games left to turn around the team’s campaign.

Can Danny Rohl turn around Sheffield Wednesday’s season?

Carlton Palmer believes that the Hillsborough crowd will always give their backing to the team, no matter how poor their form is.

However, he is sceptical that Wednesday can avoid the drop and believes a failure to beat Rotherham would all but confirm their relegation already at this early stage of the term.

“The Hillsborough faithful will always be the 12th man for Sheffield Wednesday at home,” Palmer told Football League World.

“At this stage of the season, it is quite simply a must win game for Sheffield Wednesday.

“Lose or draw, for me, that is them relegated, at this early part of the season.

“A win against Rotherham would still mean that Rotherham would have a game in hand but it would close the gap between them and Rotherham to three points.

“The Owls sit currently 11 points from safety after 13 games.

“This would be some turnaround should they achieve it, and in my opinion I just can’t see it.”

Where are Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship table?

Both clubs have moved 13 and 12 points clear of the Owls respectively, with the gap to safety now 11 points after just 13 fixtures.

Wednesday have earned just three points, failing to win any of their league games since gaining promotion from League One last year.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Sheffield Wednesday player in 23/24

Rohl’s previous experience in football has come from working as a coach alongside the likes of Ralph Hasenhuttl and Hansi Flick.

This is his first time taking on the role as head coach of a side, as he looks to branch out into a career in management in his own right.

He will be searching for his first victory this weekend when the Owls take on relegation rivals Rotherham at Hillsborough on 29 October.

Can Sheffield Wednesday avoid relegation?

To say a team is effectively relegated this early in the season must require extreme circumstances, and Wednesday may fit that criteria.

Zero wins from 13 games is historically bad, and there are few signs of improvement at the moment.

A 3-0 loss to rivals Plymouth only highlights just how much work is needed to turn things around for Wednesday.

Failure to beat Rotherham would really put the club down in the dumps, and it is hard to see how they could avoid relegation if they make it zero wins from 14 on Sunday.