Sheffield Wednesday v Portsmouth: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? Is it on TV? What time is kick-off?

Sheffield Wednesday take on Portsmouth this weekend in a game they will be looking to win in order to secure their spot in the League One play-offs.

The Owls go into this final game of the regular season fourth in the league, but with just two points separating them from Wycombe in seventh place, so their play-off spot is not yet secured.

Portsmouth sit in ninth going into this game but are unbeaten in five games and beat league leaders Wigan 3-2 on Tuesday so this will not be an easy game for Wednesday.

Latest team news

Youngster Lewis Gibson will miss out for Wednesday due to a lack of match fitness and Dennis Adeniran remains a long term absence for the side but there is no unexpected team news.

For Portsmouth, Shaun Williams and Joe Morrell remain out through hamstring injuries.

Kieron Freeman and Michael Jacobs also miss out through injury but other than that there is nothing unexpected.

Sheffield Wednesday quiz: Does Hillsborough have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Elland Road? Bigger Smaller

Score prediction

This will definitely be a tight game and therefore we’re going for a 2-2 draw. Both teams will no doubt come out fighting and it should be a competitive match.

Is there a live stream? Is it on TV?

The game has not been chosen for TV. However, fans can watch the game on iFollow by buying a match pass.

What time is kick-off?

The game takes place on Saturday at Hillsborough although there is an earlier kick-off time of 12:30 for the final day of the season.