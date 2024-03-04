Sheffield Wednesday take on Plymouth Argyle in the Championship at Hillsborough on Tuesday night.

The two teams were promoted together from League One last season, but both are in danger of making an immediate return to the third tier.

Wednesday made a poor start to the season, but performances and results have improved significantly under Danny Rohl, and they picked up their third consecutive win with a 1-0 victory over Rotherham United at the New York Stadium on Saturday.

It was a dominant performance from the Owls, and Akin Famewo wrongly had a goal ruled out for offside in the first half before Ike Ugbo scored the winner in the 66th minute.

Wednesday currently sit 23rd in the table, three points from safety.

Ian Foster made a strong start to life as Plymouth head coach after replacing Steven Schumacher in January following his move to Stoke City, but the Pilgrims' form has declined in recent weeks.

Argyle were beaten 2-0 by second-placed Ipswich Town at Home Park on Saturday, with Brendan Galloway's own goal and Kieffer Moore's strike sealing all three points for the Tractor Boys.

The Pilgrims have now won just one of their last six games, and they are 16th in the table, two points clear of the relegation zone.

Latest Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle team news

Wednesday will be boosted by the return of defender Di'Shon Bernard after suspension, and Rohl revealed last week that forward Josh Windass is closing in on a comeback following over a month out with a muscle injury, but the game against Plymouth may come too soon for him.

"It's difficult to say," Rohl told The Star. "The steps forward are huge now and this has given us a good signal. Let's take a look maybe on Sunday, we could have him training with the guys who did not play or maybe didn't play so much. Maybe he will be involved.

"We are taking it step-by-step. What is important is that he is ready for the last weeks and games there, instead of rushing him for one game and risking another injury. We must pay attention there. It has been helpful to have two normal weeks (without midweek matches)."

Striker Ryan Hardie is Plymouth's only fresh injury concern ahead of the trip to Hillsborough after he picked up a knock against Ipswich, but Foster is confident he will be available.

"They were in yesterday but it was a recovery session so we will get a decent assessment of him (Hardie) today in terms of our tactical work on the grass and see how he is. I think it was just a heavy knock but it was quite painful for him," Foster told Plymouth Live.

Is Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle on TV?

The game will be televised on Sky Sports Action.

Supporters can also follow updates from the game on Gillette Labs Soccer Special on Sky Sports News, while highlights will be available on the English Football League Highlights show on ITV4 at 11:30pm on Wednesday night.

Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle tickets

Wednesday supporters can still buy tickets here, while Plymouth fans can purchase tickets for the away end here.

What time does Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle kick off?

The game kicks off at 7:45pm on Tuesday night.