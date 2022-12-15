Sheffield Wednesday v Oxford United: Latest team news, score prediction, is there a live stream? What time is kick off?

Sheffield Wednesday take on Oxford United at Hillsborough in League One on Saturday.

The Owls come into the game sitting third in the table, two points behind second-placed Plymouth Argyle and three behind leaders Ipswich Town.

Darren Moore’s side missed the chance to move into the automatic promotion spots last weekend with a 1-1 draw against Exeter City at St James’ Park, failing to take advantage of the Pilgrims dropping points in their draw at Cambridge United. Jake Caprice put the Grecians ahead in the 56th-minute with a long-range strike that goalkeeper David Stockdale will be disappointed with, but in the fourth minute of stoppage time Callum Paterson rescued a point for the visitors.

It meant Wednesday extended their unbeaten run to nine league games, while they have not lost on their own patch since early September.

Oxford have had a disappointing season so far, sitting 16th in the table despite many people expecting another play-off push this campaign.

The Yellows did not play last weekend after their home game against Barnsley was postponed due to a frozen pitch. In their last match, they drew 1-1 with Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium, with Ethan Hamilton’s late equaliser for the hosts cancelling out James Henry’s 58th-minute opener for the U’s.

Karl Robinson’s side have been on a decent unbeaten run of their own in the league, with no defeats in their last seven games. But five of those have been draws and Oxford sit just five points above the relegation zone and six points from the play-offs.

Latest team news

Moore is sweating over the fitness of captain Barry Bannan, who was forced off in the first half of the game against Exeter and he admitted that he was concerned and is waiting on the results of a scan to see the extent of the problem.

The game is likely to come too soon for midfielder George Byers, despite his return to training this week. Byers has been out since the end of October with a foot injury.

Wednesday will be without defenders Ben Heneghan and Michael Ihiekwe, who are both long-term absentees.

Oxford midfielder Alex Gorrin will be unavailable after he suffered a knee injury. The Spaniard missed the second half of last season with an ACL injury and is now facing another long lay-off.

Robinson will also be missing strikers Kyle Joseph and Sam Baldock, who are out until the New Year.

Score prediction

Wednesday will be looking to return to winning ways after two consecutive away draws as they look to keep pace with the top two.

It will not be an easy game against Oxford side who have proven to be increasingly difficult to beat in recent weeks and have a number of threats of their own who could cause the Owls problems.

Wednesday have been enduring a difficult time in front of goal, but have an excellent defensive record so this may not be a high-scoring encounter.

With their impressive home form, Wednesday may just edge this one.

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Oxford United

Is there a live stream?

The game is available to stream on the respective iFollow accounts of each club.

What time is kick off?

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.