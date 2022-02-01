Sheffield Wednesday v Morecambe: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Sheffield Wednesday welcome Morecambe to Hillsborough this evening.

Both sides are catching up their games in hand, which gives them an opportunity to leap ahead of those around them who are not playing this midweek.

Darren Moore’s side are eighth in the League One table. Victory would bring them to within three points of the play-off places.

For Morecambe, victory could lift them from 21st in the table to 19th. Unfortunately, none of their nearest rivals have played more games than them, so this will give rivals a game in hand on them.

However, at the bottom region of the table, getting points on the board is far more valuable than games in hand.

Morecambe won the reverse fixture back in August, coming out 1-0 victors courtesy of a 63rd minute own goal from Dennis Adeniran.

Latest Team News

There are no new fresh injury concerns for Wednesday going into this evening’s game.

Both Harlee Dean and Jordan Storey made their debuts for the side last time out and will likely start again.

Lee Gregory is still unavailable for selection due to injury, but the likes of Callum Paterson, Sylla Sow and Tyreece John-Jules will all be vying for a place back in the team.

Meanwhile, Morecambe also have no fresh injury problems.

Striker Jonah Ayunga comes into the game in fine form for the side, having bagged three goals and earned an assist during his last two games.

He will partner Cole Stockton up front for the team.

Is there a live stream?

The game is not being broadcast on Sky Sports this evening, nor is it on the Red Button.

However, it is available to view on iFollow using Video Match Pass for both sets of fans.

What time is kick-off?

This evening’s clash kicks off at 7:45pm.