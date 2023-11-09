Sheffield Wednesday welcome Millwall to Hillsborough this Saturday as the two face off in the Championship.

The Owls are now a few games into Danny Rohl’s tenure at the club, and while the German has collected the club’s first win of the season, not much else has changed in recent weeks.

Wednesday have lost three of the four games he has taken charge of, with their latest game being a 1-0 defeat to Bristol City.

Rohl will be hoping his side can follow suit from their last home game, when they beat Rotherham United 2-0.

They welcome Millwall, who have just appointed Joe Edwards as the man to replace Gary Rowett.

This is the 37-year-old’s first job in the Championship, after recently being assistant manager at Chelsea and in interim charge of England’s under-20 squad.

The Lions come into this game winless in five, sitting in 18th place with 17 points, six places, and 11 points ahead of their opponents.

What is the latest team news for Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall ahead of their match?

Ahead of this game, the Owls have received a big boost as captain and talisman Barry Bannan has been made available for the game after having his suspension overturned.

The midfielder was dismissed 32 minutes into the Bristol City game after bringing down Jason Knight on the edge of the box. Wednesday decided to appeal the decision, and he is now available for the game against Millwall.

We are obviously still a couple of days away from kickoff, so there is still time for more team news, but one player who could be missing for the game on Saturday is attacker Josh Windass.

The 29-year-old suffered a muscular injury right before the game against the Robins and had to miss out. Rohl has preferred to have striker Michael Smith leading his line in recent weeks, and it is likely he will do so once again, as Lee Gregory didn’t even make it off the bench last weekend.

Pol Valentin and Will Vaulks were brought on by Rohl at halftime last week, and both will be pushing to start against Millwall.

Meanwhile, for the visitors, this is the first game in charge for Edwards, and it will have been a week of training trying to get to know his new squad.

The Lions don’t seem to have too many injury concerns, with goalkeeper Matija Sarkic a noticeable absentee and, therefore, seeing Bartosz Bialkowski continue in goal.

Duncan Watmore has been missing from the Millwall squad since the 2-2 draw with Hull City after picking up an injury, and it is unclear if he will be available for this clash.

Kevin Nisbet and Aidomo Emakhu will both be pushing for a start in Edwards’ first game in charge after spending the last few games on the bench.

Is Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall on TV or Live Stream?

Unfortunately, due to the 3p.m. blackout rule in England, this game in the Championship will not be shown live on television.

Instead, you will be able to find the match live on your local radio station, or you can find live commentary on your team’s IFollow account.

Significant updates can also be found on Gillette Soccer Special throughout the afternoon, and extended highlights can be found on Sky Sports’ YouTube channel or on ITV4 on Saturday night at 10:25 p.m.

The estimated average weekly wage of a Sheffield Wednesday player in 23/24

Are there tickets available for Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall?

For Wednesday, there are still a number of places in the stadium that have availability for tickets.

The tickets can be found on the club’s official website and the prices range from £28 to £37 for adults. Tickets are available in the Grandstand, The Kop and the North Stand.

While for the away side, they also have a number of tickets available, but they have a limited time on when they can be purchased.

If interested in going and have a season ticket or membership, you can purchase a ticket on the club’s official website, with the price for an adult being £27.

What time does Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall kick-off?

The game between Sheffield Wednesday and Millwall kicks-off at 3p.m on Saturday afternoon.