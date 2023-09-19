Sheffield Wednesday take on Middlesbrough in a crucial Championship clash at Hillsborough on Tuesday night.

The Owls poor start to the season continued as they were beaten 1-0 at home by Ipswich Town on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys dominated the first half, with Freddie Ladapo, Wes Burns and Conor Chaplin all going close and they deservedly took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Leif Davis cut back for Chaplin to fire home.

Ipswich continued to threaten after the break with Devis Vasquez denying Harry Clarke, George Hirst and Nathan Broadhead and while they could not find a second, they held on for all three points.

Wednesday currently sit 23rd in the table with just one point from their opening six league games as they prepare to face the only side below them in the league in Boro, who also have one point to their name.

Michael Carrick's side lost to Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals last season and they were widely expected to challenge again this time around, but it has been an incredibly disappointing campaign so far.

Boro's struggles continued as they were beaten 2-1 by Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday.

Rovers controlled much of the first half and they should have taken the lead early on when Tyrhys Dolan headed over from close range, but two goals from Sammie Szmodics either side of half-time put the hosts firmly in control.

The visitors halved the deficit in the 55th minute through Matt Crooks and they had chances to equalise, with Emmanuel Latte Lath, Rav van den Berg and Riley McGree all going close, but they could not find a leveller.

What did David Prutton predict?

Sky Sports presenter Prutton is expecting a tight encounter between Wednesday and Boro, predicting a 0-0 draw.

"This is a big battle at the bottom. Neither side has a win yet this season, and no side has scored fewer goals than the pair. It already feels like a crucial fixture," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"Sheffield Wednesday were expected to struggle, but for Middlesbrough, last season must feel a very long way away. Michael Carrick needs to get a tune out of this side, and a win at Hillsborough could instil some belief back. But I think it will be a bit of a grind, and ultimately a draw."

Will Sheffield Wednesday beat Middlesbrough?

This is a huge game for Wednesday and Boro.

Both sides are in desperate need of a win, but with so much pressure on the game, it could be a tense affair.

The Owls struggled to create any meaningful chances in their defeat to Ipswich on Saturday and with discontent towards chairman Dejphon Chansiri increasing, it could be a hostile atmosphere at Hillsborough.

Boro had numerous opportunities to equalise against Blackburn at the weekend and while they have lost a lot of quality over the summer, they do still possess an attacking threat, but they need to tighten up defensively having conceded 13 goals so far this season.

Carrick's men probably come into the game as slight favourites, but it is easy to see why Prutton has predicted a goalless draw.