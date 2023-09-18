Sheffield Wednesday take on Middlesbrough in a huge game in the Championship at Hillsborough on Tuesday night.

The Owls poor start to the season continued as they were beaten 1-0 at home by Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Wednesday were promoted from League One with the Tractor Boys last season, but the fortunes of the two teams could not be more contrasting so far this campaign and the visitors dominated the first half, with Freddie Ladapo, Wes Burns and Conor Chaplin all going close.

Kieran McKenna's side deservedly took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Leif Davis cut back for Chaplin to fire home.

The Tractor Boys continued to threaten after the break with Devis Vasquez making saves from Harry Clarke, George Hirst and Nathan Broadhead and while they could not find a second, they held on for all three points as the Owls failed to create any meaningful opportunities.

Wednesday currently sit 23rd in the table with just one point from their opening six league games as they prepare to face the only side below them in the league in Boro, who also have one point to their name.

Michael Carrick's side lost to Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals last season, and they were widely expected to challenge again this time around, but it has been an incredibly disappointing campaign so far.

Boro's struggles continued as they were beaten 2-1 by Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday.

Rovers controlled much of the first half, and they should have taken the lead early on when Tyrhys Dolan headed over from close range, but two goals from Sammie Szmodics either side of half-time put the hosts firmly in control.

The visitors halved the deficit in the 55th minute through Matt Crooks, and they had chances to equalise, with Emmanuel Latte Lath, Rav van den Berg and Riley McGree all going close, but they could not find a leveller.

What is the latest Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough team news?

Wednesday are sweating over the fitness of influential captain Barry Bannan after he missed the defeat to Ipswich and while manager Xisco Munoz admitted he did not know what type of injury the midfielder has sustained, he suggested he could be available to face Boro on Tuesday night.

"Something happened and he has an injury. I don't know exactly (what is injured) so we will check," Munoz told Yorkshire Live.

"Maybe. If he can play, you know what I think of him. He's an important player and one of those who gives something different."

Defender Bambo Diaby and midfielder Will Vaulks are also doubtful after they were absent against the Tractor Boys, while midfielder Momo Diaby remains sidelined with a foot injury.

Boro could again be without Lukas Engel after he missed the defeat at Blackburn with a foot injury, while Alex Bangura, who replaced Engel at left-back, was forced off with a hamstring injury on his debut and Carrick admits he is unsure whether the pair will be available for the trip to Hillsborough.

"Lukas got a bang on his foot during the week, so he was just a little bit short for today," Carrick told The Northern Echo.

"Hopefully he will be back in and around it early next week. Alex went off feeling his hamstring, but hopefully that was just cramp. At this stage though I’m not sure."

Paddy McNair was dropped to the bench against Rovers after picking up a knock while on international duty with Northern Ireland, but Carrick is optimistic he will be fit to face the Owls.

"Paddy took a knock during the international break as well, but he was well enough to make the bench today, so I’m sure there will be no setbacks for him," Carrick said.

Is Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough on TV?

The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football on Tuesday night.

Supporters can also follow updates from the game on Gillette Labs Soccer Special on Sky Sports News and highlights will be available on the English Football League Highlights show on ITV4 at 11:30pm on Wednesday night.

Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough ticket news

Tickets for Wednesday supporters can still be bought here, but Middlesbrough fans can no longer purchase tickets for the away end.

What time does Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough kick off?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday night.