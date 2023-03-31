Sheffield Wednesday will be eyeing up all three points when they welcome Lincoln City to Hillsborough tomorrow afternoon after what has been a difficult run of form for the automatic promotion hopefuls.

The Owls have managed just two points from their last four games and now the likes of Ipswich Town and Barnsley are licking their lips as the promotion race heats up.

Looking to put an end to their four-game winless run tomorrow against the Imps, they come up against a Lincoln side who have lost their last three games and come into this fixture in a difficult space after proving to be a tough team to beat this year.

The Yorkshire club still have a four- and seven-point advantage over Ipswich and Barnsley, although the chasing pair have a game in hand on the Owls.

What has Carlton Palmer said?

Previewing this fixture and providing a prediction on how this game might go at Hillsborough, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: "It's a difficult period for Sheffield Wednesday.

"They've had a great defensive record all season and now they've started to concede goals.

"It's the worst time in the season to have this bad run of form but it does happen. Wednesday have had two draws and two defeats in their last four games. So, it's the worst run of the season for them.

"But, I think they've got the right manager, I think they've got the players and the quality to get through this.

"Lincoln are not on a great run themselves, with three defeats and one draw during the last four games.

"So, I expect Sheffield Wednesday to get the win here. I expect them to keep a clean sheet and get the win."

Will Sheffield Wednesday beat Lincoln City?

Wednesday have been fantastic this season and as Palmer alludes to, their automatic promotion push has been built on their excellent defensive record.

However, conceding eight goals in their last four League One fixtures, they have struggled from a defensive standpoint and will be striving to address that as soon as they possibly can.

Despite Lincoln being in a difficult patch themselves, they have proven to be rather resilient this season, and even when you factor the three defeats coming into this clash at Hillsborough, only the top four have lost fewer games than the Imps.

Showing excellent fight to secure the 2-2 draw against Cheltenham on Wednesday after being two goals down, Moore will be hoping that normal service can be resumed and you would back the Owls to return to winning ways.