Sheffield Wednesday take on Leicester City in the Championship at Hillsborough on Wednesday night.

It has been a tough start to life back in the second tier for Wednesday after their promotion from League One last season, and new manager Danny Rohl has struggled to make an impact since his arrival at the club in October.

Rohl suffered his fifth defeat in six games as his side were beaten 2-1 by Birmingham City at St Andrew's on Saturday.

The Owls took the lead in the 45th minute when Josh Windass' free-kick hit the post and the ball fell to George Byers, who finished from close range, but the Blues equalised just three minutes later through Juninho Bacuna's 20-yard volley.

Birmingham went ahead in the 81st minute when Jordan James rounded Cameron Dawson and slotted home after his initial effort had been blocked, and the hosts held out for their first win under Wayne Rooney.

Wednesday remain bottom of the table, and they are now 10 points from safety.

After two consecutive defeats, Leicester returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Watford at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

It was a dominant performance from the Foxes, with Kasey McAteer, Kelechi Iheanacho, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Stephy Mavididi and Jamie Vardy all going close before they eventually went ahead in the 76th minute when Vardy fired home after Jannik Vestergaard's header was saved by Daniel Bachmann.

The Hornets were then reduced to 10 men when Bachmann was sent off for bringing Vardy down in the box, and the striker converted the resulting penalty to seal all three points.

Enzo Maresca's side currently sit top of the table, three points clear of second-placed Ipswich Town, and 10 points clear of third-placed Leeds United.

What is the latest Sheffield Wednesday and Leicester City team news?

Wednesday will be without striker Josh Windass after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Birmingham on Saturday, but fellow forward Callum Paterson is available again after suspension.

Striker Michael Smith, who is the Owls' top scorer with three goals, has missed the last two games with injury, and Rohl admits he is doubtful for the visit of Leicester.

"Michael Smith was not quite ready to play," Rohl told The Star. "And we’re just going to have to look at him from day to day. It could be that he’s also not available against Leicester, but this is the way. We’re just looking from day to day with this injury."

Midfielder Momo Diaby and winger Juan Delgado both remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

Leicester were boosted by the return of midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and winger Yunus Akgun against Watford on Saturday, while midfielder Dennis Praet was back on the bench after over three months out with a back injury.

Prior to the game against the Hornets, Maresca confirmed that defender Callum Doyle is the Foxes' only absentee.

Is Sheffield Wednesday v Leicester City on TV?

The game will be televised on the Sky Sports Football Red Button.

Supporters can also follow updates on Gillette Labs Soccer Special on Sky Sports News, and highlights will be available on the English Football League Highlights show at 11:30pm on ITV4 on Wednesday night, repeated at 1:05am on Thursday morning on ITV1.

Sheffield Wednesday v Leicester City tickets

Wednesday supporters can still buy tickets for the game here, but Leicester fans can no longer purchase tickets for the away end after they sold out their allocation.

What time does Sheffield Wednesday v Leicester City kick off?

The game kicks off at 7:45pm on Wednesday night.