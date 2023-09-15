Highlights Sheffield Wednesday are looking to record their first win of the season after picking up their first point in a draw against Leeds United.

Ipswich Town, on the other hand, have had an outstanding start to the season and sit second in the table.

Sky Sports presenter David Prutton predicts a 2-0 win for Ipswich Town, who are strong favorites heading into the match.

Sheffield Wednesday take on Ipswich Town at Hillsborough in the Championship on Saturday.

After losing their opening four league games, Wednesday picked up their first point of the campaign in an impressive 0-0 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road before the international break.

Leeds had plenty of chances to win the game, with Joel Piroe firing wide and Devis Vasquez keeping out Georginio Rutter, while Wilfried Gnonto was denied a penalty after being brought down in the box by Dominic Iorfa.

The Owls did have their opportunities, with Josh Windass and Callum Paterson going close, but both sides were forced to settle for a point.

Wednesday come into the game sitting 23rd in the table and despite being promoted from League One with Ipswich last season, their fortunes could not be more contrasting.

The Tractor Boys continued their outstanding start to the season after they staged an incredible comeback to beat Cardiff City 3-2 at Portman Road last time out.

The Bluebirds looked to be in control of the game when goals from Aaron Ramsey and Joe Ralls either side of the break gave them a two-goal lead, but Ipswich pulled one back through Nathan Broadhead in the 59th minute.

Freddie Lapado finished from close range to equalise for the hosts in the 68th minute and the substitute got his second 10 minutes later to secure all three points for Kieran McKenna's side.

Ipswich currently sit second in the table, one point behind leaders Preston North End.

What is the latest Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town team news?

Wednesday could hand debuts to midfielders Jeff Hendrick and John Buckley after their deadline day loan moves from Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers respectively.

The Owls have a near fully fit squad to choose from and they could be boosted by the return of winger Mallik Wilks after he was spotted back in training during the international break, but midfielder Momo Diaby remains sidelined with a foot injury.

Ipswich are sweating over the fitness of winger Wes Burns after he withdrew from the Wales squad due to a hamstring injury.

Burns played the final 30 minutes of the 0-0 draw against South Korea last Thursday, but Wales manager Rob Page revealed that he returned to Suffolk as a precaution.

The Tractor Boys will again be without goalkeeper Christian Walton as he continues his recovery from a foot injury, but defender Axel Tuanzebe could make his debut after completing his move to Portman Road last week.

What did David Prutton predict?

Sky Sports presenter Prutton believes Wednesday's difficult start to the season will continue against Ipswich, predicting a 2-0 win for the Tractor Boys.

Will Ipswich Town beat Sheffield Wednesday?

Ipswich certainly come into the game as strong favourites.

It was a much-improved display from Wednesday as they picked up an excellent point at Leeds before the international break and if they can maintain that level of performance, they could have a chance of registering their first win of the season this weekend.

But it will be an incredibly tough test against a Tractor Boys side who have adapted seamlessly to the Championship and while the potential absence of Burns would be a blow, McKenna still has plenty of dangerous attacking options at his disposal.

It may be closer game than many expect, but it is difficult to disagree with Prutton that Ipswich will come away with all three points.