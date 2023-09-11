Sheffield Wednesday take on Ipswich Town in the Championship at Hillsborough on Saturday.

It has been a tough start to the season for Wednesday, but after losing their opening four league games, they picked up their first point of the campaign with an impressive 0-0 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road before the international break.

Leeds had plenty of chances to win the game, with Joel Piroe firing wide and Devis Vasquez keeping out Georginio Rutter, while Wilfried Gnonto was denied a penalty after being brought down in the box by Dominic Iorfa.

The Owls did have their opportunities, with Josh Windass and Callum Paterson going close, but both sides were forced to settle for a point.

Wednesday come into the game sitting 23rd in the table and despite being promoted from League One with Ipswich last season, their fortunes could not be more contrasting.

The Tractor Boys returned to winning ways after they staged a remarkable comeback to beat Cardiff City 3-2 at Portman Road last time out.

The Bluebirds looked to be in control of the game when goals from Aaron Ramsey and Joe Ralls either side of half time gave them a two-goal lead, but Ipswich halved the deficit through Nathan Broadhead in the 59th minute.

Freddie Lapado finished from close range to equalise for the hosts in the 68th minute and the substitute got his second 10 minutes later to put his side ahead.

Kieran McKenna's men currently sit second in the table, one point behind leaders Preston North End as their outstanding start to the season continues.

What is the latest Sheffield Wednesday v Ipswich Town team news?

Wednesday are likely to be without midfielder Momo Diaby for a significant period of time after he was left out of the club's 25-man squad submitted to the EFL last week.

Diaby joined the Owls on loan from Portimonense this summer, but he suffered a foot injury on his debut against Preston North End and while manager Xisco Munoz has not put a timescale on his return, his omission from the squad list suggests he is facing a lengthy absence.

Wednesday have a near fully fit squad to choose from and they could be boosted by the return of winger Mallik Wilks after he was spotted back in training over the international break, while midfielders Jeff Hendrick and John Buckley could make their debuts after their deadline day loan moves from Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers respectively.

Ipswich are sweating over the fitness of winger Wes Burns after he suffered a hamstring injury on international duty for Wales.

Burns played the final 30 minutes of the 0-0 draw against South Korea on Thursday, but Wales manager Rob Page revealed that he has returned to Suffolk as a precaution.

"I didn't want the game because I didn't want to risk injuries," Page said, quoted via the East Anglian Daily Times.

"We've picked up an injury from that game, but there's lots of positives to come out of it.

"Wes has come on and he's tweaked his hamstring. We've got a duty of care for the player and for the club as well, so it was too risky to bring him [to Latvia].

"He's pulled his hamstring, so it's best off to send him back."

Goalkeeper Christian Walton will remain sidelined with a foot injury, but defender Axel Tuanzebe could make his debut for the Tractor Boys after making the move to Portman Road on Friday.

Both managers will provide the latest team news updates in their pre-match press conferences later this week.

Is Sheffield Wednesday v Ipswich Town on TV?

The game will not be shown on television as the blackout for Saturday 3pm kick-offs remains in place this season.

Supporters can follow updates from the game on Gillette Labs Soccer Saturday on Sky Soorts News and highlights will be available on the English Football League Highlights show on ITV4 at 11pm on Saturday night.

Sheffield Wednesday v Ipswich Town tickets

Tickets for Wednesday supporters can still be bought here, but Ipswich fans can no longer purchase tickets for the away end after they sold out their allocation.

What time does Sheffield Wednesday v Ipswich Town kick off?

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon, which means that full team news will be available at 2pm.