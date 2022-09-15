Sheffield Wednesday v Ipswich Town: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Sheffield Wednesday will be aiming to burst Ipswich Town’s bubble at the summit of League One when the two third tier titans meet at Hillsborough.

The Owls have not looked at their best but have still managed to pick up 16 points from their opening eight fixtures.

The Tractor Boys have conceded just four goals in their opening octet and six wins and two draws has them top of the tree, above Portsmouth on goal difference.

A draw may be seen as a positive result, but that does not mean that the match will not be viewed as an opportunity to send a statement out to the rest of the division.

Both teams won to nil in midweek and a fascinating tactical battle is set to ensue.

Here, we have taken a look at everything you need to know ahead of the important encounter…

Latest team news

Ben Heneghan is making positive strides in his injury recovery; the centre back is expected to be available for action next week so the visit of Ipswich may come a little too soon.

Dennis Adeniran on the other hand is ruled out until next month, with Akin Famewo remaining a long-term absentee.

Cameron Burgess will likely miss out after being taken to hospital with a potential face fracture in midweek, although George Edmundson could return to take his place.

Score prediction

The Owls will need to setup very differently to at Morecambe in midweek and they have not been as watertight as the visitors so far.

It is a hard one to call but if they can impose themselves on the game early and Barry Bannan can find space to make things happen, they could be in business.

1-0 Wednesday.

Is there a live stream?

There is not a live stream in the United Kingdom but highlights will be broadcasted on ITV4 at 9pm.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 3pm at Hillsborough Stadium.