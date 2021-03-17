Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town: Match preview

Sheffield Wednesday host Huddersfield Town this evening in a hugely important fixture at the bottom of the Championship table.

Darren Moore is yet to taste victory as Sheffield Wednesday boss, whilst Carlos Corberan’s side have started to pull away from Wednesday and the relegation zone in recent weeks.

Story so far

Wednesday suffered an off-season point deduction, which has teed them up for a relegation battle in the Championship.

Garry Monk and Tony Pulis have lost their jobs already this season, whilst Neil Thompson never truly inspired the club to start moving in the right direction.

Now, it is the turn of Moore, who has overseen three fixtures so far, which have all ended in defeat.

At Huddersfield, they’ve retained faith with Corberan despite hovering in the lower mid-table.

Since the turn of the year, the Terriers have won only twice, beating Swansea City last month and QPR on Saturday. That’s managed to keep their heads above water.

Team news

Izzy Brown is pushing for a start under Moore after scoring for Wednesday’s under-23s earlier this week, whilst Andre Green and Joost van Aken are both back in training and Julian Borner has served his suspension.

However, Wednesday do have injury issues at this moment in time with Massimo Luongo, Chey Dunkley, Dominic Iorfa and Cameron Dawson amongst those out.

As for Huddersfield, they have the same pool of players to pick from following the weekend win over QPR.

Corberan is still without the likes of Harry Toffolo, Josh Koroma, Christopher Schindler and Carel Eiting, who are all long-term absentees.

Last time out

These two sides faced each other in the reverse fixture back in December, when Pulis was at the Wednesday helm.

Corberan’s side strolled to victory, however, with Koroma and Isaac Mbenza on the scoresheet for the Terriers.

This fixture last season, at Hillsborough, was a goalless draw back in July.

