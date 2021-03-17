Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town: Confirmed XIs; Borner returns for Owls, Mbenza out for Terriers

Sheffield Wednesday host Huddersfield Town in the Championship this evening, with Darren Moore looking to register a first win as Owls boss.

Carlos Corberan and the visiting side are hoping to pick up another victory on the road after Saturday’s win at QPR.

Football League World are in place in the Wednesday press box this evening, where we have just received team news:

Sheffield Wednesday

Moore has brought Julian Borner back into his starting XI after suspension, with the centre-back replacing Osaze Urhoghide in the defensive unit.

Urhoghide drops to the bench where he’s joined by attacking options like Callum Paterson, Jack Marriott and Andre Green. Jordan Rhodes leads the line against his former side.

Sheffield Wednesday XI: Westwood; Lees, Hutchinson, Borner; Harris, Pelupessy, Bannan, Palmer; Windass, Reach; Rhodes.

Subs: Wildsmith, Urhoghide, Penney, Green, Hunt, Shaw, Paterson, Marriott, Kachunga.

Huddersfield Town

As for Huddersfield, Corberan has opted for a couple of changes despite a win at QPR.

Demeaco Duhaney comes into the side for Aaron Rowe at wing-back, whilst Duane Holmes replaces Isaac Mbenza in the supporting role behind Fraizer Campbell.

Both Rowe and Mbenza make the bench.

Huddersfield Town XI: Schofield; Edmonds-Green, Keogh, Sarr; Duhaney, Bacuna, Hogg, O’Brien, Pipa; Holmes; Campbell.

Subs: Pereira, Vallejo, Stearman, Mbenza, Ward, Brown, Rowe, High, Sanogo.