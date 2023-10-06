Highlights Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town meet in a Yorkshire derby this weekend with a rich history and recent connections.

We have the small matter of a Yorkshire derby to look forward to this weekend at Hillsborough as Sheffield Wednesday welcome Huddersfield Town in the Sky Bet Championship.

Two sides that have been apart for the last few years in terms of league divisions at least, the pair meet this weekend in the Steel City with plenty of intertwining history, both long ago and, indeed, much more recently.

In fact, some of Wednesday's most recent past returns this weekend as Darren Moore pitches up in the away dugout at Huddersfield, a matter of months on from leaving the club in surprising circumstances over the summer after leading them to a famous promotion.

He'll surely feel a sense of sentiment when he walks out of the tunnel this weekend, but then it will be all business as he bids to get a big three points against his former side.

Here's all the key info going into this one...

Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield latest team news

Neil Thompson takes charge of the Owls and so it'll be interesting to see how he looks to line the side up for this one.

Players definitely set to be missing, though, are Barry Bannan, Josh Windass and Momo Diaby, with thall three of them injured.

That could therefore see Will Vaulks, George Byers, John Buckley, Jeff Hendrick and Tyreeq Bakinson

Huddersfield also have injury issues of their own to deal with as they gear up for the trip to Hillsborough.

Jonathan Hogg is sidelined alongside Oliver Turton, David Kasumu and Danny Ward.

Yuta Nakayama has moved into midfield with Hogg out and could continue in that role this weekend alongside Jack Rudoni and Ben Wiles in the engine room in midweek, whilst another former Owls face in Tom Lees could feature in defence for the Terriers.

Is there a Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield live stream?

The game is not going to be shown on live TV and so updates on BBC Radio Yorkshire will be your best bet for coverage as the game goes on, whilst there will also be coverage on live score services just as the BBC's Final Score and Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday.

Highlights will be shown later in the evening, meanwhile, with the EFL package that ITV put together each weekend, whilst Sky will also have the goals across their channels.

Tickets for Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield

Tickets for the game are naturally hot property as it is a Yorkshire derby and a big game between two sides towards the wrong end of the table.

Home fans can get more ticket info here.

As for away fans, Huddersfield have revealed that their initial allocation of just over 2,400 tickets has sold out, but an additional allocation of around 800 has been made available.

You can find out further information here, but away ticket prices for this one are as follows:

PRICES

Adults – £33

65 and Over – £23

Under 21 – £23

Under 17 – £15

Under 11 – £10

Under 5 – £5

When does Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield kick-off?

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon - not long to go now!