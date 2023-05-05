The final round of regular season League One fixtures kick-off on Sunday afternoon.

The automatic promotion places have already been secured, but the four play-off spots have yet to be confirmed.

Sheffield Wednesday are one of three teams to have secured their place in the top six alongisde Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers.

But their opponents on Sunday, Derby County, have not.

Can Derby secure promotion to League One via the play-offs?

Darren Moore’s side have the chance to harm the Rams’ promotion bid with a win having already qualified third in the table.

However, victory for Derby would confirm their place inside the top six, and it could even confirm a semi-final clash between these two clubs.

Wednesday have secured third spot, while Paul Warne’s team sits sixth in the League One table going into Sunday.

Only Peterborough United can upset Derby’s bid for a top six finish.

The Posh face Barnsley at the same time, and they need a win in order to leapfrog Derby in the table.

Only three goals separate the two in terms of goal difference, so not even a draw would guarantee Derby’s fate.

Latest Sheffield Wednesday v Derby County team news

Moore has confirmed that Wednesday will not field a weakened lineup for their clash with Derby.

Given there is just a five day break between Sunday’s clash and their play-off semi-final first leg, he may yet still opt to make some changes.

Josh Windass and Michael Ihiekwe’s return last week came as a boost for Sunday’s game, with Reece James and Jack Hunt also on the verge of a possible return against Derby.

However, the remainder of the club’s current injury list remain unavailable.

Derby will be without James Chester and Tony Springett for the clash at Hillsborough.

The pair have both been out of the team in recent weeks, with a calf and ankle injury hampering them respectively.

Otherwise, there are no fresh injury concerns for Warne’s side as they chase a play-off place.

It is likely that Warne will issue an unchanged lineup to the one that earned a 1-1 draw at home to Portsmouth last week.

Is Sheffield Wednesday v Derby County on TV?

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning at 11.30am on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

The game will also be viewable via live-stream through Sky Go, or with a NOW TV Sports Pass subscription.

What time does Sheffield Wednesday v Derby County kick-off?

The game kicks-off at 12pm.