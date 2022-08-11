Sheffield Wednesday v Charlton: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Sheffield Wednesday played out a 1-0 win over MK Dons at the weekend and having also sealed a superb 2-0 win over Sunderland in midweek, they are now looking for more points against Charlton.

Boss Darren Moore will want his side to be one of the best teams in the league this campaign and so far, the Owls have been. They drew in the game against Portsmouth on the opening weekend and have bagged three points against the Dons.

However, Charlton and new boss Ben Garner have looked solid themselves so far this League One season. After a draw with Accrington in the first game of the campaign, they managed to beat Derby 1-0 and then knocked out QPR in the Carabao Cup.

Ahead of the game then, here is all you need to know about the League One fixture.

Latest team news

For the Owls, it looks like they don’t have to worry about being without Lee Gregory for the game against Charlton.

Even though the player was substituted off in the Carabao Cup game against Sunderland, it’s been revealed to Yorkshire Live that manager Darren Moore took him off as a ‘precaution’ and he could feature again this weekend even though he hobbled off in that fixture.

As for Charlton, the club could have a fairly full squad to choose from. Jack Payne was excellent against QPR so might get a start rather than a bench appearance for the Addicks at the weekend.

Likewise, Diallang Jaiyesimi was superb and could get another game this weekend in League One.

Score prediction

Even though Charlton have played some good football under Ben Garner already, Sheffield Wednesday just have too good of a squad. If Lee Gregory is injured and unable to play then that will be a blow, but the club should still have enough for the win. 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday.

Is there a live stream?

With the League One fixture being played on Saturday at 3pm, it means the game won’t be shown on TV and there is no stream.

What time is kick-off?

The League One fixture will be played on Saturday, August 13 at 3pm.