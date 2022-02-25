Sheffield Wednesday v Charlton Athletic: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to make further progress towards the League One play-positions on Saturday when they welcome Charlton Athletic to Hillsborough.

The Owls have won five of their last six league game to people themselves back into a position where the top-six is within touching distance.

With Sunderland and Wycombe Wanders entering a rough patch of form, the Yorkshire club will be licking their lips at the possibility of securing a play-off finish.

Wednesday are preparing to face a Charlton side who have lost their last four league games, with a further tough test ahead of them in the form of the Owls.

The Addicks, who improved considerably when Johnnie Jackson was handed the full-time job at the helm, will be looking to end this season on a high and set themselves up with something to build upon.

Latest team news

Injuries to key defensive personnel has halted Sheffield Wednesday’s progress all season, and whilst Harlee Dean was brought in to receive these concerns, the Birmingham City loanee picked up a calf issue during his second game with the Owls.

Speaking to The Star last week about the defender’s progress, Darren Moore suggested that the experienced defender will be back in a matter of weeks.

Another defensive option is that Dominic Iorfa played 60 minutes in an U23 clash on Wednesday afternoon, a significant step in his recovery.

Whilst it has been defensive injuries hindering the Owls’ progression, it has been attacking problems that Charlton have been dealt.

Jayden Stockley, Chuks Aneke and Conor Washington have all been unavailable.

Johnnie Jackson revealed that Stockley is nearing a return, however, the other two will be out of action for a little while longer.

Is there a live stream?

There is not a live stream in the United Kingdom, although highlights will be broadcasted on EFL on Quest in the evening.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 3pm at Hillsborough.