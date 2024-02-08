Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's form has declined in recent weeks, putting them at serious risk of relegation to League One.

They suffered comprehensive defeats to Huddersfield Town and Coventry City, conceding a total of 8 goals in both matches.

Birmingham City, despite recent improvements under Tony Mowbray, are also in danger of relegation and need a win to ease their nerves. A draw is predicted for the match between the two teams.

Sheffield Wednesday take on Birmingham City in the Championship at Hillsborough on Friday night.

Performances and results initially improved after Danny Rohl replaced Xisco Munoz as Wednesday manager in October, but their form has declined once again in recent weeks, and they look in serious danger of making an immediate return to League One.

The Owls lost 4-0 to relegation rivals Huddersfield Town on Saturday, and they suffered another comprehensive defeat as they were beaten 4-1 by Coventry City at the CBS Arena in their FA Cup fourth round replay on Tuesday night.

Coventry took the lead in the third minute through Kasey Palmer, but Wednesday responded well, and Bailey Cadamarteri levelled for the visitors just seven minutes later.

However, the Sky Blues took full control of the game after the break, with Callum O'Hare's double and Haji Wright's strike securing their progression to the next round of the tournament.

The Owls currently sit 23rd in the table, eight points from safety.

It has been a turbulent season for Birmingham, and they remain in relegation danger after sliding down the table during Wayne Rooney's disastrous three-month spell in charge.

Tony Mowbray has made a good start after replacing Rooney last month, but he suffered his first league defeat as Blues manager as his side were beaten 1-0 by West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

It was a relatively even game, and Birmingham came close to taking the lead in the second half when Kevin Long hit the post, but Andreas Weimann's 85th-minute winner sealed all three points for the Baggies against their local rivals.

Mowbray's men are 19th in the table, four points clear of the relegation zone.

David Prutton's Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City prediction

Sky Sports presenter Prutton believes there will be little to separate Wednesday and Birmingham, predicting a 2-2 draw.

"It was looking so promising for Sheffield Wednesday a few weeks ago, but just one point from four has plunged them right back into the mire. The result at Huddersfield was also a disaster," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"Birmingham were edged at West Brom last weekend, but local pride aside there is little to be ashamed of in that result. Three points here would go a long way to easing their nerves of the drop. But I think it will be a draw."

Sheffield Wednesday facing crucial Birmingham City clash

After the defeat at Huddersfield last weekend, it feels like a must-win game for Wednesday against Birmingham.

As Prutton says, it looked as though the Owls had given themselves a strong chance of survival after an excellent run of form in December and early January, but their hopes of remaining in the division have suffered a huge blow in recent weeks.

Wednesday have conceded 15 goals in their last six games in all competitions, so they desperately need to tighten up at the back, but it will be a tough game against a Birmingham side that have improved significantly under Mowbray.

It is an important game for the Blues as they remain in relegation danger, but they should have enough to pick up three points.