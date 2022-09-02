Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Sheffield Wednesday are looking strong so far this campaign.

The Owls have won four of their last five league outings, which most recently included a 5-0 thumping of League One new boys Forest Green Rovers.

As a result of that fine form, Darren Moore’s side sit third in League One, just one point off the top of the standings.

Barnsley meanwhile, Wednesday’s opponents this weekend, have had a slower start to the campaign than their opponents this weekend.

Michael Duff’s side are winless in their last two league matches, but did earn a respectable point on the road away at Ipswich Town last weekend.

It’s another tricky away tie for the Reds this weekend, but nevertheless, it should be a good match up between the two Yorkshire based sides.

With that being said, here is everything you need to know about the League One clash ahead of the weekend.

Latest team news

At this stage we are unsure of the Sheffield Wednesday team news as boss Darren Moore is yet to give his press conference.

However, Nottingham Forest loanee Alex Mighten could be in line for his Owls debut.

Elsewhere, Ben Heneghan could be set to miss out once again after he was absent in a recent Owls training window.

As for Barnsley, boss Michael Duff revealed yesterday that Jordan Helliwell is a definite no for the trip to Hillsborough.

The Reds boss did, however, explain that Josh Benson does have a chance of featuring after coming off with an injury last weekend at Ipswich.

Adam Phillips and Tom Edwards arrived at Oakwell before the transfer deadline and both could be in-line for debuts.

Is there a live stream?

No, there is no live stream available in the UK owing to the EFL’s blackout of certain fixtures.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at Hillsborough is scheduled for 3PM on Saturday 3rd September.

Score prediction

You have to go with the form side in this one particularly considering that they are at home.

Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 Barnsley.