Sheffield Wednesday v AFC Wimbledon: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Both Sheffield Wednesday and Wimbledon go into their game with completely different aspirations as Sheffield Wednesday look to strengthen their playoff push while AFC Wimbledon need a win to stave off the threat of relegation.

Darren Moore’s side overtook Sunderland last weekend after their win over Cheltenham lifted them into sixth, two points ahead of the Black Cats in seventh.

It’s been a very different week for the Dons after they lost their fifth consecutive game, they sacked manager Mark Robinson, moving swiftly to appoint Mark Bowen.

The appointment of Mark Bowen from Wimbledon changes the dynamic of the game as they could be a completely different side to the one Darren Moore prepared for.

Having won eight out of their last ten home games, Moore will certainly be the more confident manager. However, Mark Bowen will need to pick a side that can compete with a team in great form, as well as needing to motivate his players after failing to win any of their last 20 matches.

Couple that with failing to score in six of their last eight games, the task faced by Wimbledon to get a result will be difficult.

Latest team news

Darren Moore has a lengthy injury list with several players expected to miss out on the game on Saturday afternoon.

Josh Windass, Lewis Gibson, Dennis Adeniran will all miss out after being long-term absences. However, Moore will be buoyed by the news to the return of some key players.

Dominic Iorfa will be part of the squad along with Liam Palmer after they came through ‘a good week’ of training. Saido Berahino completed 90 minutes over the international break and will also be involved while Olamide Shodipo will continue with his return following a lengthy lay-off.

Mark Bowen has virtually a fully fit squad to choose from as he looks to get his tenure up and running with a win as Chelsea loanee Henry Lawrence is the only doubt for the Dons ahead of this game at Hillsborough.

Is there a live stream?

As a 3pm kick-off in the United Kingdom, this match isn’t available to stream on British shores, but audio passes can be purchased from either club’s website, whilst overseas fans can watch the action for £10.

Score prediction

Considering the form going into the game of both sides, you would overwhelmingly expect a convincing win for Sheffield Wednesday here.

However, that new manager bounce could hit Wimbledon at the right time and Bowen will be desperate to get up and running with at least a result.

For that reason, I think it will be a tight game, with Wimbledon nicking a point. 1-1.