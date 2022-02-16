Sheffield Wednesday v Accrington Stanley: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Sheffield Wednesday and Accrington Stanley will both be looking to get three points out of their game tonight in Sky Bet League One as the two sides go head to head at Hillsborough.

The Owls head into the match off the back of losing out 2-0 to Rotherham United on the weekend in the Yorkshire derby and will be keen to get their play-off bid back on track as soon as possible.

They take on a Stanley side that come into the game on a high after beating Crewe Alexandra 4-1 at the Wham Stadium on Saturday.

A victory for Wednesday on home turf could see them move back into the play-off places, whilst a win for Stanley would move them into the top half of the league standings.

Here we take you through everything you need to know ahead of the game this evening in League One.

Latest team news

Darren Moore should bring in at least one of Sylla Sow, Florian Kamberi or Saido Berahino into the team for this game.

Meanwhile the likes of Dominic Iorfa and Lewis Gibson are both closing in on returns to first team action as they look to bounce back from their respective muscle issues.

Harvey Rodgers is likely to come into the Accrington Stanley starting eleven following Ross Sykes’ suspension.

Colby Bishop came through 90 minutes at the weekend after his return from injury, whilst Marcel Lewis is likely to start on the bench again after his 20 minute cameo against Crewe last time out.

Is there a live stream?

The game should be available to watch via both clubs’ iFollow platforms, with passes usually coasting £10 for fans watching overseas.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at Hillsborough this evening is 7:45pm for this League One fixture.