Sheffield Wednesday utility man could depart Hillsborough as transfer talk emerges

League Two outfit Swindon Town are interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday man Matt Penney, according to the Swindon Advertiser.

Penney came through the ranks at Hillsborough, although the full-back, whose also able to play in midfield, has been restricted just 22 appearances in the previous four and a half seasons.

The 22-year-old has spent time on loan at Bradford and Mansfield, although his most successful loan stint came in Germany last term when he featured 18 times for Bundesliga 2 outfit St Pauli.

Having enjoyed a highly successful spell in Germany, Penney was rewarded with a new one-year contract at Hillsborough last summer, although he’s been restricted to just five appearances this season – with his only outing in the last three months coming against Middlesbrough last week.

And with Penney seemingly hoping to enhance his game-time in the coming months, Swindon are looking to strike a deal to bring the Wednesday Academy graduate to the County Ground for the remainder of the season in a bid to improve their chances of avoiding relegation.

The Verdict

This is a deal that makes perfect sense.

Swindon are going to need plenty of defensive reinforcements if they’re to avoid suffering an immediate relegation, whilst Penney is in desperate need of minutes given his lack of opportunities during the first-half of this season.

The Robins have already shipped 41 goals in their 20 League One matches this season, and must tighten up quickly – with the potential addition of Penney representing a start to the window for John Sheridan.