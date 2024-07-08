This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Ham recently announced that 19-year-old striker Divin Mubama would depart the club following the expiration of his contract, and the youngster is currently a free agent.

The England Under-20 international made 18 first-team appearances for the Hammers, scoring once, and will likely attract plenty of transfer interest as a free agent.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see a number of Championship clubs interested in securing his signature, and it was reported by journalist Nizaar Kinsella on X that the forward was attracting interest from the Premier League, Championship and in Europe, and despite the player leaning towards a move to Europe, there was nothing imminent.

This means that there's still a chance for clubs to swoop for the 19-year-old, but it looks as if he won't be short of suitors.

Sheffield Wednesday urged to move for Divin Mubama following West Ham exit

Football League World's Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit, Callum Maxted, has urged his club to try and sign Mubama following his West Ham exit, and has been impressed by what he's seen from him in the past.

When asked what free agent he'd like to see Wednesday sign this summer, Callum said: "If he’s available, then probably Divin Mubama, who played for West Ham.

“That’s a striker who may drop down to the Championship next season anyway, and he didn’t play many games for West Ham, but that would be a player that I’d be looking at.

“From what I saw when he was at West Ham he looked like a decent player and something different to what we’ve already got.

“That’s the area we need to look at and if we’re going for someone on a free, I’d be looking at someone who can offer something different up front, and I think that’s what will happen.

“If we’re going to sign Ugbo, then you can’t spend big money on two players.”

Danny Rohl could be the perfect man to convince Divin Mubama to join Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has been a revelation since being appointed as the Owls' boss back in October, and he's clearly a talented young manager.

This means he could be capable of convincing Mubama that Hillsborough is the right place to further his development, and the young striker may jump at the chance to work under the talented German manager.

Sheffield Wednesday's 2024 summer signings Player Club signed from Deal structure Yan Valery Angers Permanent Ben Hamer Watford Permanent Svante Ingelsson Hansa Rostock Permanent Jamal Lowe Bournemouth Permanent Max Lowe Sheffield United Permanent Olaf Kobacki Arka Gdynia Permanent James Beadle Brighton Loan

Rohl earned plaudits for completing the great escape with Wednesday last season, and there's a genuine feel-good factor around the club ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Wednesday's boss spent his summer as a pundit on ITV's European Championship coverage, and the way he spoke about the game impressed people watching at home, which has only seen his stock rise.

If you're a young player looking to make a breakthrough in senior football, working under Rohl at Sheffield Wednesday could be an enticing offer, but it'll be a tough ask for Wednesday to get a deal over the line for the current free agent.

No doubt Mubama will use the coming weeks to weigh up his options before making a decision in the near future, but given his potential, Wednesday should certainly be in the mix for his signature.