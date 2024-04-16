Former Sheffield Wednesday man Carlton Palmer believes the club should be looking at Rotherham United’s Viktor Johansson after their relegation.

Viktor Johansson’s career so far

The Sweden international came through the ranks at Hammarby before securing a move to Aston Villa as a teenager, and he spent years at their academy, although he struggled to get near the first-team.

Therefore, a switch to Leicester City was sorted, but it was a similar story for Johansson, who then joined the Millers in 2020 as he looked for regular game time.

And, that’s exactly what he’s got, with Johansson having made over 140 appearances for the Yorkshire side, where he has generally impressed.

Even this season, with Rotherham already relegated, the keeper has earnt plenty of plaudits for his displays.

Viktor Johansson transfer latest

Given his performances, it’s no surprise there has been plenty of talk about the future of Johansson given the Millers will be back in League One next season.

It’s been claimed that Sheffield United are monitoring the 25-year-old, but they will face competition for his signature.

As well as that, Johansson has a release clause in the region of £750,000, so Rotherham won’t be in a position to stand in his way if that fee is met.

Carlton Palmer talks up Viktor Johansson’s ability

Of course, a lot of clubs will be waiting until they know what division they’re in, and Sheffield Wednesday are one of those, as they battle to stay in the Championship.

Whether they do survive or not, the goalkeeping situation will be under the microscope in the summer, as current number one James Beadle is only on loan from Brighton.

Therefore, they’re likely to be in the market for a new keeper, and former favourite Palmer told FLW that Johansson would be a smart addition if they could convince him to move to Hillsborough.

“He’s been one of the most consistent keepers in the Championship despite Rotherham’s position, so he’s highly sought after.

“Johansson should want to be a first-team keeper, he doesn’t want to be sitting on the bench, so he shouldn’t move anywhere where he would be second choice.

“There’s a lot of Premier League clubs after him, but would he be first-choice there? I doubt it. So, should Sheffield Wednesday retain their Championship status, that would be a viable option for him, with Sheffield United another.

“He’s going to have a lot of clubs after his signature. Would he be a good signing for either Sheffield club? Absolutely. Whoever signs Johansson has got a very, very good goalkeeper.”

Sheffield Wednesday’s summer plans

It’s going to be a massive summer for the Owls, and the immediate priority will be keeping Danny Rohl in charge after the fine job he has done since his appointment earlier this season.

There are a host of players out of contract in the coming weeks, and whether they are in League One or the Championship, you would expect a major clearout. But, obviously, the financial situation will change if they do drop to the third tier.

For now though, the only focus can be on the final three games as Wednesday fight to stay up, starting with the huge fixture at Blackburn this weekend.