This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles is reportedly attracting interest from Premier League side Aston Villa.

That's according to The Star, who claim that Villa are among a number of Premier League clubs keeping tabs on Charles, but they are not expected to make a bid for him in the January transfer window.

However, Charles could still be on the move in January as a host of EFL sides are believed to be keen to sign him on loan, and Wednesday could sanction his temporary exit in order for him to play regular football elsewhere.

Charles has long been highly-rated at Hillsborough, and while he is currently second choice behind Brighton & Hove Albion loanee James Beadle, he started all four of the Owls' EFL Cup games this season.

Pierce Charles' EFL Cup stats for Sheffield Wednesday this season (as per FotMob) Appearances 4 Clean sheets 1 Goals conceded 3 Saves 8 Save percentage 72.7%

In addition to his progression at club level, Charles has also made his breakthrough for Northern Ireland at international level in recent months, keeping three clean sheets in four games for Michael O'Neill's side after making his debut in October.

Sheffield Wednesday told to take firm Pierce Charles stance in January

When asked if the club should cash in on Charles amid interest from Villa, FLW's Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit Patrick McKenna urged the Owls to reject any bids for the 19-year-old, but he believes a loan move in January could be beneficial,

"In regard to Pierce Charles to Aston Villa, any approach should be rebuffed at this stage," Patrick said.

"Let's not forget, this is a goalkeeper still at a very young age, he's still in his development, so going to Villa would be potentially throwing that development away.

"Villa are challenging at the top end of the Premier League and are currently playing in the Champions League, so Pierce Charles isn't going to be getting anywhere near first-team football, most likely he will just be loaned out by them.

"I know Villa are a bigger club, they've got better facilities and infrastructure, but he has been developing at Wednesday for a number of years, and I think this is where his development should still be guided.

"If we were to loan him out to League One to get some minutes, I would see that as a sensible idea, so in January we could well see that, but that is the sort of game time he needs.

"He is an excellent prospect, and I do think he will go on to play at a high level, but if we keep him for a few more years and develop him, we will get a lot more money for him.

"We wouldn't get an awful lot from Villa at the moment, and essentially, it would be a case where we've undersold a player, so from that point of view, it makes no sense.

"But even more importantly, for the player himself, going to a club like Villa at this stage would be completely the wrong move, and it's just not something I can see happening."

Related 3 reasons why Danny Rohl may want to leave Sheffield Wednesday for Southampton We looked at some of the reasons why Danny Rohl may be keen to swap Sheffield Wednesday for Southampton.

Leaving Sheffield Wednesday would be a mistake for Pierce Charles

It is difficult to disagree with Patrick that Wednesday should turn down any offers for Charles in January.

While a move to Villa would no doubt be a tempting prospect for Charles, there is little chance he will receive any game time ahead of Emi Martinez, but he is near certain to become the Owls' number one next season when Beadle returns to Brighton.

Playing regular football at Hillsborough would be far better for Charles' development than sitting on the bench at Villa Park, and Wednesday will likely be able to command a much bigger fee for him in the future once he establishes himself in the team.