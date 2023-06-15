Sheffield Wednesday are in discussions with Arsenal over the loan signing of Brooke Norton-Cuffy this summer.

That's according to The Star, who claim that the 19-year-old is "one of the players to have been discussed" by the Owls with a view to a potential loan deal.

Wednesday are preparing for life back in the Championship after two years away, although "no formal approach has yet been launched" for the young defender.

The South Yorkshire outfit were promoted in dramatic circumstances via the play-offs, having accrued 96 points in the regular league season, narrowly missing out on automatic promotion to Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle.

Multiple incomings will be needed to ensure survival in the Championship for Wednesday, such is the step-up in quality between League One and the second tier, with Norton-Cuffy possibly the first of those this summer.

Who is Brooke Norton-Cuffy?

He has already had loans out in the EFL, including joining Rotherham United last August, registering two assists in 21 appearances for the Millers before being recalled by Arsenal in January to sign for high-flying Coventry City instead.

He has decent experience and pedigree at second tier level, having made 24 appearances in all competitions to help the Sky Blues reach the Championship play-off final.

What's Carlton Palmer's verdict on Norton-Cuffy?

Offering his reaction to the news, former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer feels as though Norton-Cuffy could be a fantastic addition to Darren Moore's squad.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "With Darren Moore alternating from a flat back four to three centre-backs at times during the season, Arsenal's Brooke Norton-Cuffy would be a shrewd acquisition.

"He can operate as right-full-back or right wing-back and has genuine pace.

"The 19-year-old Arsenal player has a bright future and will flourish under the tutelage of Darren Moore.

"He was exceptional at Coventry last season, and he and they only lost out to Luton in the play-off final."

Will Norton-Cuffy be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

The Arsenal youngster has the direct running and dynamism needed for a right wing-back role in Darren Moore's system and would be a decent addition.

His energy levels and ball-carrying ability are notable strong areas of his skill-set, and he has good experience at second tier level for his age, too.

Although work needs to be done on the defensive side of Norton-Cuffy's all-round game, the 19-year-old is improving all the time, and another Championship loan with regular senior game time is crucial for himself and his development at this stage of his career.

Arsenal will also want him to be in an environment where he is playing often in first-team football, making this a smart move for all parties involved.