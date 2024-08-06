This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday have been told to keep Bailey Cadamarteri at the club instead of loaning him out this summer, with the young striker attracting interest from clubs in League One and the Scottish Premiership.

The Star have reported that the likes of Wrexham, Huddersfield Town, Blackpool, Stockport County, Motherwell and Dundee United are all keen on a loan move for the 19-year-old this summer, and he looks set to depart Hillsborough in the search of more regular playing time.

Cadamarteri impressed during his breakthrough campaign with the Owls last season and scored some important goals as his side avoided relegation, but Wednesday appear open to loaning him out.

Our Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit, Patrick McKenna, would like to see Cadamarteri remain at the club this summer, with the player showing last season that he's capable of scoring goals in the Championship.

However, if the 19-year-old does leave, Patrick wants the club to ensure that he'll be a regular starter wherever he goes.

Speaking to Football League World, he said: "In regards to Cadamarteri and whether he should be loaned out, in my view, we should be looking to keeping him, certainly for numbers, unless we’re going to bring someone in like Ugbo.

“We’d be a bit light on numbers if we did get rid of him and I do understand that he’s only 19, and we want to manage his development, but I was just so impressed with him last season, he was straight in and scoring goals.

“He showed a real talent that he could do it for a team in the Championship fighting for survival and I think last season would have built some confidence, and he’s bulked up a little bit, so I think we should be brave with Cadamarteri and for it.

“You see players of a young age, and if they’re good enough to play, they’ll play. Certainly, I think he’d be good enough to be in the squad every week, not necessarily start, but if he is going to go out on loan that would be down to Danny Rohl, and we’ll go with what he decides.

“In regards to where he goes on loan, I think that is very important. Game time is key, and the reason you loan these players out is to get experience and regular game time so he can’t be going to a club and sitting on the bench.

“I don’t think Scotland would be my choice for him, with Motherwell and Dundee United interested. Keeping him close to home is better, and Wrexham is a no from me, and it’s not the sort of club to go to and would have an interest in playing a 19-year-old regularly.

“Out of that list given, I’d say Stockport County or Huddersfield Town would be my preferred moves for him, but ultimately, I’d prefer to see him turn out for Wednesday next season.”

Bailey Cadamarteri would be an excellent signing for a League One club

Despite being 18 during the 2023/24 season and playing in a side that was battling relegation, Cadamarteri scored four goals in 23 Championship appearances for the Owls, and he looks like a player with a big future.

If he was given the opportunity to be a regular starter in League One, there's no doubt that Cadamarteri would score goals next season, and it's easy to see why so many clubs are interested in securing his signature.

Bailey Cadamarteri's 2023/24 Championship season - Fotmob Appearances 23 Minutes played 1,104 Goals 4 Assists 1 Shots 25 Shots on target 9 Chances created 9 Touches in opposition box 49 Fouls won 8 Duels won 29.6%

Whilst it may seem strange to loan Cadamarteri out after an impressive breakthrough season, Wednesday perhaps feel that he'd better served playing 40 games a season in League One, starting regularly instead of being used as a bit-part player at Hillsborough.

There's no denying that the 19-year-old has an eye for goal, and with Wednesday appearing keen to loan him out, it's crucial that they find the right club where he'll play regularly.

If all goes well, Cadamarteri could return to Hillsborough next summer as a better, more rounded player and with a full year of senior football under his belt, which would only serve Wednesday well in the years to come.