It is a big summer for Sheffield Wednesday after they secured survival in the Championship.

The Owls looked destined to make an immediate return to League One after a disastrous start to the season under Xisco Munoz, but they achieved safety after a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl as they finished 20th in the table.

There had been fears among Wednesday supporters that the club could lose Rohl this summer, but the German signed a new long-term contract at Hillsborough last week, and it is set to be a busy few months as he looks to rebuild his squad.

Loanees James Beadle, Kristian Pedersen, Jeff Hendrick, Momo Diaby, Ian Poveda, Ike Ugbo and Ashley Fletcher have returned to their parent clubs, while Ciaran Brennan, Reece James, George Byers, Tyreeq Bakinson, Juan Delgado and Lee Gregory have been released at the end of their contracts.

Liam Palmer and Barry Bannan have both signed new deals, and Rohl will be hoping that Cameron Dawson, Dominic Iorfa, Di'Shon Bernard, Will Vaulks and Josh Windass will follow the pair in committing their future to the club.

Rohl will be keen to strengthen this summer, but given owner Dejphon Chansiri's lack of investment in recent years, it remains to be seen how much backing he will receive, and the Owls may need to sell some of those who are not in the 35-year-old's plans in order to bring in funds for new additions.

Sheffield Wednesday told to sell Mallik Wilks this summer

FLW's Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit Callum Maxted believes winger Mallik Wilks is one player that the club should look to cash in on this summer.

After a lengthy transfer pursuit, Wilks finally joined the Owls from Hull City in August 2022, but he has been plagued by injury during his time at Hillsborough, and he scored just one goal in 18 appearances in all competitions this season.

According to Football Insider, League One trio Charlton Athletic, Reading and Stockport County are "exploring the possibility of securing a loan or permanent deal" for Wilks, and Callum would be happy to see him depart.

"Currently we haven't really got many players to cash in on, other than Mallik Wilks," Callum told FLW.

"He's been a bit of a disappointment, and I think it's time for him to move on really.

"I think the best way for us to move on as a club is to get rid of players like that.

"He's not really performed to his peak, and I don't see him being a Rohl player really or playing much of a part, so I think he's one of the players I'd get rid of."

Sheffield Wednesday must sanction Mallik Wilks exit - it's best for all parties

It is difficult to disagree with Callum that Wednesday should attempt to sell Wilks this summer.

Much was expected from Wilks when he arrived at Hillsborough, but he has struggled with injury for much of his time at the club, and he has failed to take his chance when given an opportunity in the team.

It seems unlikely that Wilks will be part of Rohl's plans next season, and his departure would be the right move for all parties.

There is no doubt that Wilks is a capable performer at League One level, so he may prove to be a shrewd addition for Charlton, Reading or Stockport, and the Owls could receive a decent fee for his services.