Sheffield Wednesday update shared as they look to strike deal with Brentford, Charlton & Stoke City target

Charles Hagan is open to extending his stay at Sheffield Wednesday despite plenty of other clubs showing an interest in the youngster.

The 19-year-old forward hasn’t managed to break through into the Owls first-team but he is extremely highly-rated at Hillsborough after impressing for the U23s. Therefore, with his deal expiring at the end of the month, it was a concern for all connected to the club.

Wednesday had revealed that talks were ongoing with the player, although reports have previously claimed that Brentford, Charlton and Stoke were all monitoring the teenager.

And, whilst that remains the case, the Sheffield Star have explained that Hagan’s priority is to extend his stay with the Owls.

The update stresses that no agreement has been reached just yet, but there is a confidence that it can be finalised in the coming days and weeks.

Boss Darren Moore is expected to turn to youth next season as the Yorkshire outfit prepare for life in League One, with current off-field issues preventing him from strengthening the squad with a serious budget.

The verdict

This is finally some good news for Wednesday fans, although you can be sure that they won’t be too confident until everything is signed and sealed as they’ve heard this before with other players.

Given their current situation, keeping the likes of Hagan is crucial, as it’s these young players that the side needs to be built around moving forward.

Hopefully, Hagan will recognise that opportunities will come his way at Hillsborough moving forward and it will be interesting to see if this deal can get finalised.

