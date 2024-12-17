Southampton are still in talks with Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl, who has emerged as one of the leading candidates to replace Russell Martin, according to Florian Plettenberg.

The decision to part ways with the former Swansea City and MK Dons boss has set off a domino effect that is likely to effect many Championship clubs, but the two Steel City ones in particular.

While the change in manager is going to potentially affect Wednesday's arch rivals' January transfer window, their world may be turned upside down by the result of this decision if the Saints poach their manager.

Rohl's name was on the lips of those touting possible candidates for Southampton to go for in the aftermath of Martin's exit. They certainly appear to be very keen on their former assistant, who worked at St Mary's during Ralph Hassenhuttl's tenure in charge. Their reported pursuit of him has not ended, despite some potential complications.

Southampton in talks with Danny Rohl

Wednesday's boss and his camp are still in talks with the Premier League side, as per Plettenberg, or Plettigoal as he is known on X.

The German journalist stated on Monday that no formal talks had been held between the two parties, but there were "concrete" discussions. Rohl has taken Wednesday from a near certain relegation to being an outside contender for the play-offs in just over a year.

2024/25 Championship campaign (as of 17/12/24) Team P GD Points 6 Middlesbrough 21 10 34 7 Watford 20 3 34 8 West Bromwich Albion 21 8 32 9 Sheffield Wednesday 21 -4 29 10 Swansea City 21 1 27 11 Bristol City 21 0 27 12 Norwich City 21 4 26

He is not the only Championship manager to have been linked with taking over from Martin at St Mary's. West Bromwich Albion's Carlos Corberan has also been mentioned, although it would cost the current 20th-placed side in the top flight "north of £3 million" to get him, as per the Express and Star.

A similar issue may arise if Southampton do decide that Wednesday's 35-year-old chief is the man for them. Rohl signed a new contract with the club in the summer, but, according to talkSPORT, the compensation fee that they would have to pay the Hillsborough residents to get him away from the Owls and back down south may cause an issue.

Danny Rohl's new contract has proven to be essential

When there was a question over whether the German would commit his future to Wednesday, he was being looked at by other second tier sides, including Hull City and Sunderland.

Given the fact that the Owls had barely avoided relegation that season, these links weren't that outlandish. He'd made it very clear in the past though that the Premier League was ultimately where he wanted to end up. Now that opportunity is potentially there for him, although he'd probably be back in the Championship before he knew it if he did join Southampton.

It was inevitable given his capabilities that higher ranking sides were going to come knocking, which is why it was so important to get him to agree to a new deal. Now Wednesday are financially covered if he does leave in a way that they might not have been had Rohl left before the summer.