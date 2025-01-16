Sheffield Wednesday could still complete a loan move to bring Shea Charles back to the club this January after surprise Southampton recall.

According to The Daily Echo's Alfie House, a new deal will have to be negotiated between the two clubs for the midfielder to remain in the Championship for the rest of the campaign.

Charles arrived from the Saints in the summer on loan and has become a key part of Danny Rohl’s first-team squad.

The 21-year-old featured 23 times in the league for Sheffield Wednesday, contributing one goal and four assists before returning to Southampton this week.

Shea Charles' midfield stats 2024/25 (as of Jan. 16th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 43.48 Pass Completion (%) 77.00 Progressive Passes 5.44 Progressive Carries 1.59 Successful Take-ons 0.77 Touches in the Opposition Area 0.77 Progressive Passes Received 1.45

Shea Charles transfer latest

Owner and chairman Dejphon Chansiri has suggested that Charles is not ready for the Premier League, so perhaps there is something they can do this month to bring him back.

However, he has admitted that the situation is out of their control at this stage, so it remains unclear what the future holds.

“Let’s see what we can do,” said Chansiri, via The Star.

“In football, it is not about individual players, it is about the team.

“Even if you have the best players and the other players do not support you, you cannot do anything.

“Of course we like him, but what can we do? It is out of our control.

“I mentioned at the beginning my opinion; he is not ready for the Premier League.

“Southampton in this situation he cannot help, Southampton need a better player than this... Let’s see.

“If they do that, maybe we do something. Let’s see.

“Someone damage us then we can damage them as well, let’s see.”

Charles was a regular feature of Rohl’s side, with the team in the mix for a play-off place this season, but it will now reportedly take negotiating another loan fee to bring him back to the Yorkshire outfit.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently 10th in the Championship table, four points adrift of sixth place Middlesbrough.

Shea Charles decision is a blow for Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday are now without one of their key players for the second half of the season, and there’s not much they can do about it at the moment.

Another loan fee would be quite frustrating given they had agreed on terms in the summer.

It does open up a loan space that could be utilised on someone else, and there is still time in the window to find alternative targets.

But this is a blow to the club’s top six hopes given how important Charles had become to the squad.