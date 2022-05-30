Sheffield Wednesday make transfer decision after substantial offer for key asset arrives

Sheffield Wednesday have rejected a big money offer from South America for Josh Windass

That is according to The Star, who today revealed that the Owls had knocked back an offer in the region of £1 million pounds from Argentinian side Atletico Talleres.

Their report states that Sheffield Wednesday are keen to keep hold of Windass for next season, believing that the 28-year-old can be a key asset for them in League One as they look to build an automatic promotion push back to the Championship in 2022/23.

In recent weeks, somewhat surprisingly, Windass has been linked with a move to the Primera Division outfit.

That interest was proven to be true when both the club’s president, as well as their current boss, spoke out confirming that they wanted to bring Windass to their club.

The current boss of Atletico Talleres, Pedro Caixinha, previously worked with Windass when the 28-year-old was at Rangers.

Only time will tell whether or not the Argentinian club come back in for Windass with an improved offer.

It is likely it would need to be substantially higher to achieve a different outcome, though, with The Star reporting that any bid would have to be “substantially higher” in order to turn the club’s head.

With their season already underway, Atletico Talleres will no doubt be looking for a swift resolution to the matter, one way or the other.

The Verdict

When rumours first surfaced last week regarding Windass’ potential transfer to South America it was reminiscent of a Football Manager simualation, but the interest in the 28-year-old has proved to be genuine.

That was confirmed last week and now having tabled a big money offer, you have to take Atletico Talleres’ interest very seriously.

Indeed, £1 million pounds is a chunky fee for a League One player, but clearly Wednesday feel they can achieve more with Windass at the club than they could with the money being offered to them.

Unless Talleres come back in with an eye-watering offer, it looks as though Windass will be remaining at Hillsborough this summer.