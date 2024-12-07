Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to be active in the January transfer window as they look to close the gap to the play-off places in the Championship.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season following a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl, it was a busy summer for Wednesday, with 11 new signings arriving at Hillsborough during the course of the transfer window.

Sheffield Wednesday summer signings Player From Loan/Permanent James Beadle Brighton & Hove Albion Loan Ben Hamer Watford Permanent Yan Valery Angers Permanent Max Lowe Sheffield United Permanent Svante Ingelsson Hansa Rostock Permanent Nathaniel Chalobah West Bromwich Albion Permanent Shea Charles Southampton Loan Olaf Kobacki Arka Gdynia Permanent Jamal Lowe Bournemouth Permanent Charlie McNeill Manchester United Permanent Ike Ugbo Troyes Permanent

Many tipped the Owls to have a much better season this term, and after a difficult start to the campaign, Rohl's men have improved significantly in recent months to move away from the relegation zone.

While Rohl's full focus will be on continuing to guide his side up the table over the busy festive period, the German has opened up on his plans for January, telling The Star: "I have spoken before about what we need. It is not about signing players for the squad, we must sign impact players, different players. This is what we have to try."

As well as bringing in new additions, Rohl may also be keen to move on some of those who are not part of his plans, and we looked at some of the transfers that Wednesday should make in the January window.

In: Luke Woolfenden

While Wednesday look set to remain clear of any relegation danger this season, the defensive problems that plagued them last term have continued and that is one area Rohl may want to address in January.

The Owls have not been helped by the fact that Di'Shon Bernard, Dominic Iorfa, Michael Ihiekwe, and Akin Famewo have all been sidelined through injury or suspension at some stage this season, making it difficult for Rohl to field a consistent defence but they may need an upgrade at centre-back if they are to seriously challenge for the play-offs.

One player they should target is Luke Woolfenden, who has fallen out of favour at Ipswich Town this season despite playing a key role in the club's back-to-back promotions over the last two years.

Woolfenden started the Tractor Boys' first three games of the season in the Premier League but he has barely featured since.

Having won promotion from the division as recently as last season, Woolfenden certainly knows what it takes to be successful in the second tier, and the 26-year-old could add some much-needed quality to Wednesday's vulnerable back line if he and Town can be tempted.

In: Kwame Poku

In addition to their defensive problems, a lack of goals from their strikers has been another issue for Wednesday this season.

However, after spending big on Ike Ugbo in the summer, owner Dejphon Chansiri may be reluctant to invest again in January, so the Owls could instead look to strengthen in the wide areas to provide their existing forwards with better service.

One player who should be on their radar is Peterborough United winger Kwame Poku, who scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in 49 games for the League One side last season.

After a stunning start to this campaign, Poku is on course to comfortably beat his goal and assist tally from last season, and his form has not gone unnoticed, with Blackburn Rovers, Burnley, Millwall, Southampton, Ipswich and Rangers all said to be keen.

Poku's contract at the Weston Homes Stadium expires in the summer, so there will be no shortage of interest in the 23-year-old in January, but Wednesday should not let that deter them from joining the race for his signature.

In: Louie Barry

With adding more goals to the team certain to be a priority for Wednesday in January, one player they look set to target is Aston Villa striker Louie Barry, who is currently on loan at Stockport County.

After scoring nine goals and providing four assists in 22 games to help Stockport to the League Two title last season, he returned to Edgeley Park for a second loan spell this summer, and he has taken his form to a whole new level in League One.

Barry is currently among the top scorers in the third tier after a remarkable start to the campaign, and it has been claimed that Villa are preparing to recall him in January to send him out on loan to the Championship, although no final decision has yet been made.

According to The Star, the Owls are one of a "boatload" of second-tier sides keeping tabs on Barry ahead of January, with Middlesbrough believed to be another of the clubs interested.

As with Poku, Wednesday will face a fierce battle if they enter the race for Barry, but they could likely offer him more game time than some of their Championship rivals, and the way that James Beadle and Shea Charles have developed under Rohl's guidance could help to convince Villa that Hillsborough is the perfect destination for the 21-year-old.

Out: Charlie McNeill

Striker Charlie McNeill only joined Wednesday on a free transfer in the summer following his release by Manchester United, with the club reportedly beating Lazio, Torino, LA Galaxy, and Toronto to his signature, but his future at Hillsborough already looks uncertain.

McNeill enjoyed a dream debut for the Owls as he scored twice in the 2-1 win at Hull City in the EFL Cup in August, but he has struggled to build on that impressive start, and he has not made a single appearance in the league so far.

Given that Ugbo, Jamal Lowe and Michael Smith have all failed to deliver in front of goal this season, McNeill will be concerned by his lack of game time, and it suggests that Rohl does not feel he is ready for the Championship just yet.

Rohl hinted last week that a loan move could be on the cards for McNeill in January, and a spell in League One or Two could be perfect for the 21-year-old to improve his confidence and show the German what he is capable of.