Sheffield Wednesday have made a disappointing start to the Championship season following a hectic summer at Hillsborough.

A 1-0 defeat to Preston North End on Saturday means that the Owls have lost all three of their opening league games, with new boss Xisco Munoz yet to convince Wednesday supporters.

Following Darren Moore's shock departure as manager after victory in the League One play-off final against Barnsley, the club has been active in the transfer window, bringing in 10 new players.

The new additions have included AC Milan goalkeeper Devis Vasquez, former Preston defender Bambo Diaby and Chilean international winger Juan Delgado.

They are all yet to make their mark in the Championship though, and more business is expected to take place at Wednesday before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Here, Football League World takes a look at the potential ins and outs that could happen at Hillsborough before the deadline.

Championship competition for Uche Ikpeazu

Munoz is reportedly keen to add to his attacking options, with Michael Smith and Malik Wilks seemingly not favoured by the Spaniard.

Last week, The Star reported that the Owls have a concrete interest in former Middlesbrough and Cardiff City striker Uche Ikpeazu.

The 28-year-old is available on a free transfer after leaving Turkish Super Lig side Konyaspor, and is well known to Wednesday technical director Luke Dowling from their time together at Watford.

However, there is competition for the target man's signature, meaning Wednesday may need to act fast to get their man.

The Star reported on Monday that Huddersfield and Queens Park Rangers are both 'weighing up' a deal for Ikpeazu.

Ikpeazu played under Terriers' boss Neil Warnock at Middlesbrough and also worked with QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth during a spell at Wycombe Wanderers.

It is not yet clear where the forward's preferred destination is, but Wednesday will clearly face stiff competition to bring him in.

Liam Moore linked

Another free agent reportedly on Wednesday's radar is former Reading captain Liam Moore.

The defender would help to bolster a backline that is yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

Football Transfers reported last week that the Owls face competition from Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion for the 30-year-old.

Moore was let go by relegated Reading at the end of last season after falling down the pecking order at the Select Cars Leasing Stadium.

He was stripped of the captaincy in January 2022 after requesting to leave the club. A loan move to Stoke City followed, but a serious knee injury kept him out of action until March 2023.

The Jamaican international played just three times last season, but with 219 Championship appearances under his belt, he could be a vital source of experience for Munoz to call upon across the season.

Departures likely to happen

A busy summer has led to Wednesday's squad growing in size rather than being trimmed down.

Although Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Jack Hunt and David Stockdale were all among the departures from Hillsborough earlier in the window, more players are set to move on before September 1.

Yorkshire Live has reported that Munoz is keen to work with a 25-man squad throughout the campaign, explaining why some players have barely featured so far this season.

Wilks was on the bench for the 2-1 defeat to Southampton in the opening game of the season but has not featured in a matchday squad since, and is one of the names that has been suggested as potentially moving on.