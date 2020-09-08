Sheffield Wednesday transfer update given ahead of Cardiff City clash

Sheffield Wednesday are working hard to get two more attacking signings done in this transfer window but it is unlikely that they will be done before this weekend’s match with Cardiff City, as per Owls reporter Dom Howson.

The men from Hillsborough have got it tough this season with them starting the campaign on -12 and a quick start is going to be essential if they want to give themselves hope of avoiding a relegation fight.

Signings in the window have been crucial, then, and the likes of Chey Dunkley and Josh Windass have arrived, but there is a feeling that a few more are needed.

However, as per Howson, nothing is looking imminent right now, though there is still work going on to try and add to the squad:

As things stand, I’m not expecting #SWFC to complete any further transfer business before Saturday’s league opener with Cardiff. Owls are working hard behind the scenes on more deals. They still want at least another two attacking players. @LiveSwfc — Dom Howson (@domhowson) September 8, 2020

The Verdict

Wednesday do need a bit more going forwards after a number of attacking players left earlier this summer but it looks as though they are going to have to make do for the game with Cardiff City this weekend.

There is still a bit of time to get deals done, of course, and Owls fans will just hope that they can achieve a good start, with the way the standings are, without any more additions.