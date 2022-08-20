Sheffield Wednesday transfer update provided on Hull City player

Sheffield Wednesday are still in negotiations with Hull City regarding a potential transfer for the latter’s forward Mallik Wilks, according to a further update from The Star.

The 23-year-old’s game time at the MKM Stadium is likely to be limited this term with owner Acun Ilicali investing heavily in new attacking players in recent months, potentially due to Keane Lewis-Potter’s departure to Premier League outfit Brentford.

Wilks may be able to operate both as a striker and on the wing – but the likes of Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Dogukan Sinik, Oscar Estupinan and Benjamin Tetteh are all likely to remain ahead of him in the pecking order unless there’s a major injury crisis in East Yorkshire.

Although Birmingham City were also reported to be interested in him, it’s the Owls who currently look to be in pole position to take him away from the Tigers between now and the end of the transfer window with negotiations ongoing.

Manager Shota Arveladze claimed earlier this month that he didn’t want the forward to leave, though it remains to be seen whether that stance has changed with his side still in need of addressing their right-back situation but also needing to remain within the EFL’s financial limits.

And Wednesday are believed to be quietly confident of getting a deal over the line as progress continues to be made, with Darren Moore still seemingly keen to add another attacking option to give themselves the best chance of returning to the second tier at the second time of asking.

The Verdict:

The 23-year-old could be a real game-changer in the third tier so it’s no surprise Wednesday are still chasing a deal and in the end, he could be the prolific goalscorer needed to give them that bit extra.

His contributions could play a huge part in getting the South Yorkshire side to the second tier if he can replicate his form from the 2020/21 campaign, recording 19 goals and eight assists in the league.

He didn’t exactly endure the best season last term but that was partly because of his injury troubles and the fact he had to adapt to the challenges of the second tier, so this shouldn’t be a real source of concern for Wednesday supporters.

From the player’s perspective, he may decide to take a chance and make the step down to the third tier, though he isn’t even guaranteed to be a regular starter at Hillsborough with the likes of Lee Gregory and Josh Windass also available.

The forward may be a better asset for Moore than Arveladze though – and the latter may benefit from selling him if he wants to bring in a right-back – something he will surely want to do with Josh Emmanuel remaining out of action.