Sheffield Wednesday transfer update emerges which may concern fans

Tony Pulis is keen to add “two” new players to his Sheffield Wednesday squad in the January transfer window, according to Alan Nixon.

It has been a dismal start to the campaign for Wednesday, who currently sit four points adrift of safety after 20 league matches.

Nevertheless, the Owls picked up their first win under Pulis at the weekend, defeating Coventry City by a goal to nil at Hillsborough.

Tom Lees fired in on 67 minutes to secure an invaluable win for the Owls, but there is still plenty of work to be done.

Pulis will be keen to strengthen his squad in January, and fans will be anticipating plenty of new signings as they look to climb up the table.

According to Alan Nixon, Pulis will look to add “two” new players to his squad in January with additions expected to be brought in.

Wednesday are four points adrift of safety, but both Rotherham and Derby have a game in hand which could potentially see one of them move seven points clear of the Owls.

The Verdict

This should be quite concerning for Wednesday fans.

Yesterday was obviously a good performance and a massive win for the Owls, but there is still work to be done and there needs to be some serious changes next month.

If only two new players come in, though, then I fail to see how they’d dramatically improve the squad, especially as they need to improve to move away from danger.