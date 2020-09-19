Sheffield Wednesday transfer target’s asking price becomes clearer

Sheffield Wednesday remain interested in doing a loan deal for Kenneth Zohore this summer, but it’s emerged that West Brom have slapped an £8m fee on the striker’s head in a bid to raise funds.

Garry Monk is looking to bolster his thin attacking options this summer at Hillsborough in a bid to give Wednesday the firepower to put themselves back into contention following a point deduction.

The Athletic note how Zohore is an option for the Owls, who are looking to do a loan deal for the West Brom forward that scored three Championship goals last season in the Baggies’ promotion campaign.

However, the same report notes how West Brom are making the 26-year-old available for £8m, just 12 months after signing him for the same price.

Despite having the limited options of Jordan Rhodes, Josh Windass and Elias Kachunga in attack, Wednesday made a positive start to the Championship season last weekend.

Goals from Windass and Rhodes secured a 2-0 win over Zohore’s former club, Cardiff City, taking Wednesday point tally to -9.

Monk has also helped Wednesday through to the third round of the League Cup, capping off a positive start to 2020/21.

The Verdict

Whether Wednesday get their man in Zohore is up for debate now. It appears that West Brom want to sell rather than loan and it’s unclear if Wednesday can match that £8m asking price.

The striker hardly hit the heights expected of him in the Championship last season and West Brom hardly had him to thank for them winning promotion. However, Wednesday do need bodies in at the top of the field and fast.

The hope for Monk is that there’s a month of the transfer window remaining. For me, at that asking price, West Brom won’t field too many offers for Zohore, so this saga might drag out.

You’d imagine that the longer it goes on, the likelier it is that Wednesday will be able to get the deal done.

