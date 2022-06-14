Sheffield Wednesday transfer target sends message to Josh Windass as speculation swirls

Although they had a good season this year, Sheffield Wednesday will have been disappointed to miss out on promotion after losing to Sunderland across two semi-final legs in the play-offs.

However, Darren Moore will be keen to keep looking forward and keep his mind on strengthening his side for next season.

One name the Owls have been credited with interest in is Hull City’s Mallik Wilks.

The winger has another year on his contract with Hull but with this summer their last opportunity to cash in on the player.

According to the report by The Star, Wednesday face competition from Birmingham City although a comment from the 23-year-old has some suggesting that Hillsborough may be his preferred destination.

Josh Windass took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with his hand on the Sheffield Wednesday badge with the caption “22/23 pending” and Wilks commented on the post saying “They aren’t ready”.

This could just be a comment in support of a friend of his ahead of the new season but given the reported interest in him at the moment, it comes as no surprise that many are reading into this and it could well be a signal of what’s to come.

The Verdict:

Wilks would be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday this summer as they look to attack League One for promotion next season and although Birmingham are in a higher league, you can see that the Owls would be a more favourable move given off the pitch matters at St Andrews too.

This comment could be nothing but it certainly suggests that a move to Hillsborough could be on the cards and happen soon as he would be linking up with Windass in attack and trying to overcome defences together.

We will likely see in the coming weeks where the player will end up but as it stands, it looks promising for Wednesday fans.