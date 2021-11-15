Sheffield Wednesday transfer talking points: Barry Bannan developments? Nathaniel Mendez-Laing latest, Injury-enforced transfer window

The number of draws has been the problem at Hillsborough so far this season, with Sheffield Wednesday currently outside the play-off positions.

The Owls sit two points outside the division’s top six but have played two games more than Sunderland in seventh and a game more than Oxford United in sixth.

Promotion back to the Championship is the ultimate ambition for the Yorkshire club this season, whether that is through the automatic positions or the play-offs.

However, The Owls will need to improve if they are to attain promotion this time out.

The Owls will be looking to add in January, in an attempt to strengthen their promotion bid.

Here, we take a look at the main talking points as the beginning of the January transfer window edges nearer.

Barry Bannan interest

When Barry Bannan and Wednesday dropped out of the Championship, a number of clubs were reportedly interested in the Scotsman.

In October of last year, Brentford saw two bids for the highly influential midfielder rejected, with a report in April then suggesting that if The Bees did not win promotion to the Championship, then they were likely to revisit a deal for Bannan.

Yorkshire Live also confirmed that Bannan had attracted a whole host of Championship admirers during the summer.

It remains to be seen if interest will emerge in January. Still proving to be classy on the ball, Bannan could still be an excellent asset to a second-tier team.

Amount of injuries could justify adding in January

Moore is having to contend with several integral players being sidelined at present, and if the injury concerns do not ease, then Moore may be forced to delve into the transfer market for reinforcements.

The likes of Dominic Iorfa, Sam Hutchinson and Lewis Gibson are all out at present, whilst Josh Windass is a long-term absentee.

George Byers and Massimo Luongo are slowly being reintegrated, whilst Lee Gregory and Jack Hunt are also out.

That is a lot of key players in some very important players, meaning January could be a time where players are added, especially if the injury problems worsen.

Carlton Palmer heaps praise on Nathaniel Mendez-Laing

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is reportedly training with Sheffield Wednesday at the moment, and given that he is a free agent, a move for him could be made at any time.

Carlton Palmer has given his verdict on the 29-year-old, stating that he believes that he has tremendous ability and could be one to take on.

Mendez-Laing is a vastly experienced individual at both League One and Championship level and could be an excellent player to bring in.