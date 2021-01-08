Sheffield Wednesday transfer stance underlined as search for Pulis successor rages on

Sheffield Wednesday are motoring on in the transfer window despite the fact that the club remains without a manager.

Tony Pulis lasted only 10 fixtures at Hillsborough and was sacked last month. Right now, Dejphon Chansiri is in the process of sourcing his replacement, whilst also keeping an eye on the transfer window.

The squad at Hillsborough needs work and, despite there being no manager in place right now, transfer plans are motoring on according to Dom Howson.

Speaking on the Singing The Blues podcast, Howson said: “They’re on the lookout now for the new manager but they still have already done a background check and work’s going on behind the scenes on transfer targets and so, I don’t think that, necessarily, they’re going to stop lining up players.”

The ultimate 2021 Sheffield Wednesday quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 In what year was the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

In terms of the on-field situation at Wednesday, they moved out of the relegation zone in the Championship on New Year’s Day.

Yet, they are not out of the woods just yet and hover above the bottom three on goal difference alone.

It’s the FA Cup this weekend for the Owls, with the Yorkshire side heading a long way South to take on Exeter City.

The Verdict

It isn’t a great time for Chansiri to be scratching around looking for a new manager.

January is a vitally important month for the Owls as they look to give their squad the best possible chance of staying in the Championship.

There’s little the owner can do, he’s spinning many a plate and needs to get on with the tasks at hand.

Transfers and recruiting a new manager are essential before February.

Thoughts? Let us know!